Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 15
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 15, 2012

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * Asian shares edged up on Friday, and the euro held most of
the previous session's gains, as nervous investors took comfort
from plans for coordinated action by major central banks to
stabilise markets if Sunday's election in Greece results in
turmoil. 	
    * The euro held firm against the U.S. dollar on Friday,
reflecting  hopes of central bank action to counter potential
fallout from Sunday's crucial election in Greece, and after
disappointing U.S. economic data. 	
    * Oil futures rose on Thursday after the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to keep its collective oil
output ceiling unchanged for the second half of the year at 30
million barrels per day. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 	
    *  India removed a hefty tax and took other steps to ease
payments in its rupee currency for some imports of Iranian oil
as it seeks to continue purchases - albeit reduced -- in face of
Western sanctions that blocked an earlier payment method.
 	
    * President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh agreed on Thursday on the need to buffer the global
economy against risks from the European debt crisis, the White
House said. 	
	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * RBI releases data on weekly foreign reserves and bank
loans at 0630 GMT. 	
      	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS  	
    * Holders of Subex's outstanding convertible bonds due July
9 have been made an offer to exchange them for up to $131.1
million of new five-year CBs due March 2017.(IFR)	
   * Nine banks are currently in talks with Yes Bank on its $180
million-$200 million one-year term loan. Middle Eastern, Asian
and European banks are said to be looking at participating, in
addition to Citigroup, Commerzbank, Standard Chartered Bank and
Wells Fargo Bank - the four leads on the US$90m loan from last
year that this loan refinances.(IFR)	
   * Indian Synthetic Rubber has raised a $111 million 10-year
loan via Mizuho Corporate Bank to fund capital expenditures.
Mizuho took US$45m of the loan, while Japan Bank for
International Cooperation took the rest of $55 million.(IFR)	
	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    55.86-91 56.18 56.15 55.92  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    June 14*             1.05  bln 	
    Month-to-date**     -2.77  bln 	
    Year-to-date**     422.18 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 14, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    June 13          2.53 bln         	
    Month-to-date  19.41 bln        	
    Year-to-date  211.21 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 14, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS	
SDL 07.33%, 2015         Interest   Jun 16            132.36  	
(KERALA)	
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            314.63  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            126.00  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.41%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            378.45  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 08.42%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19             86.66  	
(4 States)  	
SDL 08.43%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            210.75  	
(MADHYA PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.58%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            131.73  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 	
SDL 08.45%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            380.25  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.46%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            211.50  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            440.79  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.49%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            265.31  	
(MADHYA PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.52%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            170.83  	
(ASSAM)  	
SDL 08.57%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20             42.85  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
SDL 08.78%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            676.06  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.79%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            879.00  	
(MAHARASHTRA)  	
SDL 08.80%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21           1284.36  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.81%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            572.65  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 08.83%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            176.60  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.88%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            222.00  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.90%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21             66.75  	
(NAGALAND)  	
8.76% FRB 2020           Interest   Jun 21           5694.00  	
	
For full table, see 	
   	
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 14	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 27 bids for
705.2 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which
it injects liquidity into the banking system and all 4 bids for
4.65 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.
 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 99.22 bln
rupees. 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.97 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee
