Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 18
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 18, 2012 / 3:06 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 18

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * The euro jumped to a one-month high and Asian shares rose
on Monday after Greece's cliffhanger election delivered a slim
parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties, a result seen as
crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro
together. 
    * The euro hit a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on
Monday after Greek election projections showed parties committed
to staying in the single currency were on course to secure a
slim parliamentary majority. 
    * Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday as
Greece's pro-bailout parties looked set to win a slim majority
at weekend elections, easing investor fears of an imminent exit
from the euro zone. 
 
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India's central bank is expected to cut interest rates on
Monday in a bid to breathe fresh life into a sputtering economy
even as inflation remains uncomfortably high. 
    * Rising food prices in India, where inflation rose to 7.55
percent last month, can be addressed by ensuring supply rather
than monetary tightening, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said
on Saturday. 
    * India's ruling Congress party named Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee as its nominee for president on Friday, capping
a week of political turmoil that exposed the fragility of a
coalition government that has lurched between crises as the
economy sputters. 

    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * Indian central bank will release its mid-quarter policy
review at 0530 GMT.
    * India will release CPI based inflation data for May at
0530 GMT.
      
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS  
    * State Bank of India, the country's biggest
lender, plans to borrow $1 billion to $2 billion from the
overseas market in the next three months, Chairman Pratip
Chaudhuri told reporters on the sidelines of a banking event.
[ID: nL3E8HG06E]
    * The $ 1 billion five-year term loan for Indian energy
conglomerate Reliance Industries has not yet been
mandated, with some banks still processing approvals. The
borrower originally requested proposals by May 30, but a few
banks have needed more time. (IFR)
    * Crisil has refreshed its rating on the proposed IPO of
search provider Just Dial, awarding it 5/5. The offering is
expected to be around $150 million in size and will comprise
primary and secondary shares. ( I FR)

    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume
    55.80-85 55.96 56.00 55.82  High
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 
    June 15*             N.A. 
    Month-to-date**     -1.86  bln 
    Year-to-date**     423.08 bln
    * Provisional NSE data
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 15, as submitted
by custodians)
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  
                Debt        
    June 14          -7.34 bln         
    Month-to-date  12.07 bln        
    Year-to-date  203.87 bln        
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 15, as submitted by
custodians)
    
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
    
                             June 15
    Foreign Banks                -13.47 bln
    Public Sector Banks               14.83 bln
    Private Sector Banks             -640.4 mln
    Mutual Funds                      -3.10 bln
    Others                            496.5 mln
    Primary Dealers                  -619.7 mln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd    
    
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            314.63  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            126.00  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.41%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            378.45  
(PUNJAB)  
SDL 08.42%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19             86.66  
(4 States)  
SDL 08.43%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            210.75  
(MADHYA PRADESH)  
SDL 08.58%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            131.73  
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
SDL 08.45%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            380.25  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.46%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            211.50  
(RAJASTHAN)  
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            440.79  
(3 States)  
SDL 08.49%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            265.31  
(MADHYA PRADESH)  
SDL 08.52%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            170.83  
(ASSAM)  
SDL 08.57%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20             42.85  
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  
SDL 08.78%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            676.06  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.79%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            879.00  
(MAHARASHTRA)  
SDL 08.80%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21           1284.36  
(3 States)  
SDL 08.81%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            572.65  
(WEST BENGAL)  
SDL 08.83%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            176.60  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.88%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            222.00  
(RAJASTHAN)  
SDL 08.90%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21             66.75  
(NAGALAND)  
8.76% FRB 2020           Interest   Jun 21           5694.00  

For full table, see 
  
     WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)  
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT 
10-Yr State Loans   June 19    39.50 bln*
91-Day T-Bills      June 20       90 bln
182-Day T-Bills     June 20       50 bln
 * Tamil Nadu has an option to raise an additional 1.50 billion 
rupees.  
   
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 15
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
55 bids for 869.35 billion rupees at its two three-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system and all 4 bids for 9 billion rupees at its three-day
reverse repo auction. 
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 98.92 bln
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.96 trln
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
