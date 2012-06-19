FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 19
June 19, 2012 / 3:06 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 19

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as a post-Greek election
relief rally quickly ran out of steam, with rising Spanish and
Italian bond yields signalling that European leaders still have
much to do to contain the euro zone debt crisis. 
    * The euro on Tuesday held most of its losses from the
previous session after optimism about a pro-bailout vote in
Greece gave way to worries over Spain's precarious banking
system, pushing its borrowing costs to levels seen as
unsustainable. 
    * Brent crude prices fell on Monday to 16-month lows as
pressure from the broad euro zone debt crisis and fading
expectations for coordinated central bank action erased gains
derived initially from the pro-bailout election result in
Greece. 
 
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt
on June 22, including 70 billion rupees of the 9.15 percent 2024
bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. 
    * The five BRICS emerging economies said on Monday they
agreed to enhance their contributions to the International
Monetary Fund and to explore currency swaps as part of efforts
to promote global financial stability. 
    * India's state-run fuel retailers have decided not to cut
retail gasoline prices for now and will review the situation
later this week, an oil ministry source said on Monday.
 
    * India plans to sell stakes in 15 state-run firms by the
end of March next year, including shares worth $1.25 billion in
miner NMDC, a finance ministry official said on
Monday, in a move seen aimed at boosting investor sentiment
following slower economic growth. 
    * India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) have signed an agreement to
renew a cooperation pact in areas such as exploration, the
chairman of the Indian company told Reuters. 
    * Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on the Long-Term
(LT) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of seven Indian state-owned
enterprises (SOEs) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the
ratings. 
  
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * RBI Governor to give speech at Indian Merchants' Chamber
at 0600GMT.
      
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS  
    * The deadline for responses to the request for proposals
for a $300 million six-year term loan for GAIL (India) has been
extended to next week at the request of banks. Originally due on
June 15, responses are now due on June 25. (IFR)
    * An Indian consortium said it was no longer considering
making an offer for Britain's Cove Energy, confirming
the battle for the Mozambique-focused explorer is a two-horse
race between Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production 
and oil major Shell. 
 
     USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume
    56.27-32 56.07 56.40 56.05  High
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 
    June 18*           4.12 bln 
    Month-to-date**    2.06 bln 
    Year-to-date**     427 bln
    * Provisional NSE data
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 18, as submitted
by custodians)
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  
                Debt        
    June 15           -356 mln         
    Month-to-date  117.2 bln        
    Year-to-date  203.52 bln        
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 18, as submitted by
custodians)
    
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
    
                             June 18
    Foreign Banks                -11.64 bln
    Public Sector Banks               34.58 bln
    Private Sector Banks              -5.67 bln
    Mutual Funds                      -4.04 bln
    Others                             1.31 bln
    Primary Dealers                  -14.53 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd    
    
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
    
SDL 08.45%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            380.25  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.46%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            211.50  
(RAJASTHAN)  
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            440.79  
(3 States)  
SDL 08.49%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            265.31  
(MADHYA PRADESH)  
SDL 08.52%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            170.83  
(ASSAM)  
SDL 08.57%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20             42.85  
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  
SDL 08.78%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            676.06  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.79%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            879.00  
(MAHARASHTRA)  
SDL 08.80%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21           1284.36  
(3 States)  
SDL 08.81%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            572.65  
(WEST BENGAL)  
SDL 08.83%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            176.60  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.88%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            222.00  
(RAJASTHAN)  
SDL 08.90%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21             66.75  
(NAGALAND)  
8.76% FRB 2020           Interest   Jun 21           5694.00  
SDL 08.34%, 2020         Interest   Jun 22           1042.50  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.35%, 2020         Interest   Jun 22            208.75  
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  
SDL 08.37%, 2020         Interest   Jun 22             79.52  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.54%,  202         Interest   Jun 22            277.55  
(PUNJAB)  
SDL 08.56%, 2021         Interest   Jun 22           1070.00  
(3 States)  
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   Jun 22            430.00  
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  
7.35% 2024               Interest   Jun 22           3675.00  
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jun 22         100127.50  
182 days T-Bill    
For full table, see 
  
     WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)  
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT 
10-Yr State Loans   June 19    44.50 bln*
91-Day T-Bills      June 20       90 bln
182-Day T-Bills     June 20       50 bln
Govt Bonds          June 22      150 bln
 * Tamil Nadu has an option to raise an additional 1.50 billion 
rupees.  
   
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 18
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
36 bids for 999.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and
all 2 bids for 350 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo
auction. 
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 69.04 bln
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.92 trln
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anand Basu)

