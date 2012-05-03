FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 3
#Energy
May 3, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 3

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    *USD/INR likely to resume gains as Asian shares falter, with	
EUR/USD near a two-week low on concerns about the strength of a 	
global recovery. 	
    * Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the euro wallowed
near a two-week low after disappointing data from both sides of
the Atlantic rekindled concerns about the strength of the global
economic recovery. 	
    * The euro wallowed near two-week lows against the greenback
on Thursday, having hit the skids overnight on the back of more
depressing economic news out of Europe that put the spotlight on
the central bank's policy meeting. 	
    * Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday, as U.S. crude
inventories soared to their highest level in more than 20 years,
and employment dipped in the United States and Europe, dimming
the outlook for oil demand.  	
    	
   OVERNIGHT NEWS	
    *India has removed any limit on sugar export volumes for
now, a government source said on Wednesday, adding pressure to
global prices, but the world's second-biggest producer could
reinstate restrictions later if domestic supplies are
threatened. 	
    *Indian banks have to maintain Tier I capital, or core
capital, of at least 7 percent of their risk weighted assets on
an ongoing basis, the Reserve Bank of India said in its final
guidelines on Basel III capital regulations on Wednesday.
 	
    	
 KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
   * Services PMI for April     (0500GMT)	
   * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to attend the ADB Governors'
meeting in the Philippines.	
    	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
             LAST      OPEN   HIGH   LOW   VOL	
    1-month  53.37-40 53.29  53.40  53.33  High 	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 2             2.37 bln    	
    Week-to-date      7.17 bln	
    Month-to-date      2.37 bln	
    Year-to-date    436.19 bln	
    * Provisional    	
    Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI	
	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    April 30           2.35 bln         	
    Week-to-date    2.35 bln        	
    Month-to-date -35.53 bln        	
    Year-to-date  158.46 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (data as of May 2, as submitted by custodians)	
        	
   EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
   * Car parts maker Samvardhana Motherson Finance closed books
on the anchor portion of its IPO on Tuesday after receiving a
total subscription of Rs22.2bn (US$42.7m).	
    The anchor tranche accounts for 28% of the stock available
for institutional investors and 13.3% of the total shares
available in the IPO. (IFR)	
    * State-run Gujarat State Petronet is set to launch a
chunkier around Rs45bn (US$853m) project finance deal to fund
its 1,568km pipeline to be laid between Mallavaram in east cost
of Andhra Pradhes and Bhilwara in Rajasthan in western India.
(IFR)	
	
	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 2	
    Foreign Banks                 -5.12 bln	
    Public Sector Banks                5.89 bln	
    Private Sector Banks               8.17 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      -0.01 bln 	
    Others                            -0.01 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -5.60 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
2020, 2024, 2030,   May 4       180  bln	
2041	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
7.56% 2014               Interest   May 03          15498.00  	
7.80% 2020               Interest   May 03          23400.00  	
7.40% 2012               Redemption May 03         342210.00  	
SDL 07.36%, 2014         Interest   May 04           1870.88  	
(25 States)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 04          90000.00  	
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 04          30000.00  	
SDL 07.10%, 2019         Interest   May 05            887.50  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 2	
    *Indian banks borrowed 350 million rupees ($6.65 million)
from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility on
April 30, the central bank said on Wednesday.    	
    *The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday, it accepted
all 56 bids for 1.23 trillion rupees ($23.25 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.  It received a sole bid for
100 million rupees ($1.89 million) at its one-day reverse repo
auction. 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 105.53 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.23 trln
rupees. 	
	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

