Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 4
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 4, 2012 / 3:15 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 4

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR likely to continue rise, though RBI may step in to
temper gains. The pair is likely to take out 53.51 resistance in
early trade and make move towards record high of 54.30 hit in
mid-December, traders said. 	
    * Asian shares fell for a second successive day on Friday
after another batch of lacklustre U.S. data. 	
    * The dollar held steady versus the yen and euro on Friday,
but could face downside risks if U.S. jobs data later on the day
disappoints and stirs renewed speculation about further monetary
easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. 	
    * Crude oil futures dropped for a second straight day on
Thursday as more signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and
swelling U.S. inventories sparked a wave of selling that sent
prices crashing through key support levels. 	
    	
   OVERNIGHT NEWS	
    *India will not retroactively tax portfolio investments and
will shift the burden of proving evasion on tax to authorities,
two government sources said on Thursday, providing a measure of
comfort to foreign investors worried about proposed new rules.
  	
 	
 KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
   *RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data (1230GMT) 	
   	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 3            737.4 mln    	
    Week-to-date      8.59 bln	
    Month-to-date      3.18 bln	
    Year-to-date    437.01 bln	
    * Provisional    	
    Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI	
	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 2           4.73 bln         	
    Week-to-date    7.09 bln        	
    Month-to-date   4.73 bln        	
    Year-to-date  163.19 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (data as of May 3, as submitted by custodians)	
        	
   EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * Morgan Stanley has joined Deutsche Bank, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS as joint bookrunner for the
NYSE IPO of Bollywood film producer Eros International.	
    The offering was earlier indicated at US$250m in an SEC
filing. The company currently trades on London's AIM market but
is planning to delist after the US IPO. (IFR)	
    * A US$500m term loan for Monte Cello Corp, a wholly owned
subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is in limited syndication.
Mandated lead arranger and bookrunner ICICI Bank, which
prefunded the loan late last year, is looking at a limited
selldown. (IFR)	
    * Jaguar Land Rover's new Chinese joint venture is looking
to raise roughly Rmb6bn (US$951m).	
    Chery Automobile and JLR, a wholly owned subsidiary of
India's Tata Motors, established the Chinese JV on
March 21. The company will manufacture and sell vehicles under
both JLR and the new JV brands. (Basis Point)	
   	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 3	
    Foreign Banks                 -4.59 bln	
    Public Sector Banks                9.65 bln	
    Private Sector Banks              -1.29 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      -4.48 bln 	
    Others                             6.21 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -5.51 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
2020, 2024, 2030,   May 4       180  bln	
2041	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 07.36%, 2014         Interest   May 04           1870.88  	
(25 States)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 04          90000.00  	
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 04          30000.00  	
SDL 07.10%, 2019         Interest   May 05            887.50  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   May 07            860.00  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
7.85% FRB 2016           Interest   May 07           2355.00  	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 3	
 *The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 47
bids for 1 trillion rupees ($18.8 billion) at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received three bids for 9.10 billion
rupees ($170.4 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction.
 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 105.53 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trln
rupees. 	
	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

