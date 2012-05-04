Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 4

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR likely to continue rise, though RBI may step in to temper gains. The pair is likely to take out 53.51 resistance in early trade and make move towards record high of 54.30 hit in mid-December, traders said. * Asian shares fell for a second successive day on Friday after another batch of lacklustre U.S. data. * The dollar held steady versus the yen and euro on Friday, but could face downside risks if U.S. jobs data later on the day disappoints and stirs renewed speculation about further monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Crude oil futures dropped for a second straight day on Thursday as more signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and swelling U.S. inventories sparked a wave of selling that sent prices crashing through key support levels. OVERNIGHT NEWS *India will not retroactively tax portfolio investments and will shift the burden of proving evasion on tax to authorities, two government sources said on Thursday, providing a measure of comfort to foreign investors worried about proposed new rules. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH *RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data (1230GMT) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 3 737.4 mln Week-to-date 8.59 bln Month-to-date 3.18 bln Year-to-date 437.01 bln * Provisional Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 2 4.73 bln Week-to-date 7.09 bln Month-to-date 4.73 bln Year-to-date 163.19 bln Source: SEBI (data as of May 3, as submitted by custodians) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * Morgan Stanley has joined Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS as joint bookrunner for the NYSE IPO of Bollywood film producer Eros International. The offering was earlier indicated at US$250m in an SEC filing. The company currently trades on London's AIM market but is planning to delist after the US IPO. (IFR) * A US$500m term loan for Monte Cello Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is in limited syndication. Mandated lead arranger and bookrunner ICICI Bank, which prefunded the loan late last year, is looking at a limited selldown. (IFR) * Jaguar Land Rover's new Chinese joint venture is looking to raise roughly Rmb6bn (US$951m). Chery Automobile and JLR, a wholly owned subsidiary of India's Tata Motors, established the Chinese JV on March 21. The company will manufacture and sell vehicles under both JLR and the new JV brands. (Basis Point) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 3 Foreign Banks -4.59 bln Public Sector Banks 9.65 bln Private Sector Banks -1.29 bln Mutual Funds -4.48 bln Others 6.21 bln Primary Dealers -5.51 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 2020, 2024, 2030, May 4 180 bln 2041 BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest May 04 1870.88 (25 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 90000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 30000.00 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest May 07 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.85% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2355.00 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 3 *The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 47 bids for 1 trillion rupees ($18.8 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received three bids for 9.10 billion rupees ($170.4 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 105.53 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)