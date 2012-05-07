FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 7
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 7, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 7

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * Rupee could weaken as the global risk aversion is seen
trumping the central bank's moves to encourage more foreign
exchange inflows. 	
    * Risk assets fell broadly on Monday after elections in
Greece and France fuelled questions about commitments from
struggling euro zone economies to pursue austerity measures.
 	
    * The euro tanked in early Asian trade on Monday, breaking
below its well-worn range from the past three months.  	
 	
    *Oil fell sharply on Monday, extending losses from the
previous session following the elections in France and
Greece. 	
    	
   RECENT NEWS	
    * India's central bank announced measures on Friday to
bolster foreign currency inflows following a sharp fall in the
rupee, although traders said the moves may not be
enough to stem further near-term weakness. 	
 	
 KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
   * Indian lawmakers to debate the Finance Bill for the fiscal
year ending in March 2013, with foreign investors closely
watching the controversial provisions on taxation.	
   * U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to meet Indian
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. (1230GMT)  	
   	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    53.74-79 54.25 54.25 53.70 High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 4             4.28 bln    	
    Week-to-date     13.04 bln	
    Month-to-date      7.63 bln	
    Year-to-date    441.46 bln	
    * Provisional    	
    Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI	
	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 3          394.0 mln         	
    Week-to-date    7.48 bln        	
    Month-to-date   5.12 bln        	
    Year-to-date  163.59 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (data as of May 4, as submitted by custodians)	
        	
   EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    *Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd scrapped its initial
public offering of shares to raise about $311 million due to
poor response amid souring foreign investor sentiment over
uncertainty about a proposal to tax portfolio investments.
 	
    * State-run IDBI Bank is aiming to kick off the country's
first infrastructure debt fund by the end of the month.	
    The IDF is planning to have 10 billion rupees (US$186m) of
authorised capital, an IDBI official said on the sidelines of
the IFR India Conference on May 3. IDBI will put in 3 billion
rupees, while the rest will be raised from joint venture
partners. (IFR)	
    * A $150m five-year term loan for Jindal Steel & Power is
close to being launched into general syndication via MLAs and
bookrunners are ANZ and Standard Chartered Bank. (IFR)	
    * Great Offshore is in the market for a $100m five-year term
loan. Funds would refinance around $40m in convertible bonds
issued in 2007 and due in October this year. (IFR)	
	
	
    	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 4	
    Foreign Banks                  6.55 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               -7.66 bln	
    Private Sector Banks              -2.34 bln	
    Mutual Funds                       6.27 bln 	
    Others                            16.83 bln	
    Primary Dealers                  -19.62 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
State 10-Yr Loans   May 8        51.50 bln	
91-Day T-Bills      May 9        90.00 bln	
182-Day T-Bills     May 9        50.00 bln	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   May 07            860.00  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
7.85% FRB 2016           Interest   May 07           2355.00  	
8.79% 2021               Interest   May 08          30765.00  	
SDL 09.17%, 2021         Interest   May 09            458.50  	
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  	
SDL 09.18%, 2021         Interest   May 09            114.75  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   May 09           1263.63  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 09.20%, 2021         Interest   May 09            384.10  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   May 09            687.97  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 4	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
59 bids for 651.45 billion rupees at its three-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received six bids for 3.75 billion
rupees  at its three-day reverse repo auction. 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 61.49 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.98 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

