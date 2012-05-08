Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 8

MUMBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The rupee could extend gains after closing at 52.9050/9150 on Monday, as shares and riskier assets recover, while the postponement of GAAR and an active central bank may also keep a lid on pair, traders say. * Shares and riskier assets recovered on Tuesday from the previous day's plunge, as sentiment improved on hopes Spain would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks. * The euro eased on Tuesday but stayed above the previous day's three-month low, with market positioning seen offering the currency some support even as worries over political uncertainty in Greece clouded its outlook. * Oil prices inched lower on Monday, but settled well above lows reached after European election results revived worries about the euro zone debt crisis. RECENT NEWS * A large trade delegation from sanctions-hit Iran traveling to India largely to buy farm commodities has reached only a few small deals for animal feed due to problems using a new mechanism meant to allow payment of suppliers using the rupee. *U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaned on India on Monday to cut its imports of Iranian oil further, and said Washington may not make a decision on whether to exempt New Delhi from financial sanctions for another two months. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets India's Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna in New Delhi and both will address a joint news conference after their meeting. (0500GMT) * RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn to address an event in Hyderabad (0710GMT) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 53.23-28 53.40 53.35 53.28 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 7 -6.31 bln Week-to-date -6.31 bln Month-to-date 2.17 bln Year-to-date 435.99 bln * Provisional Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 4 5.67 bln Week-to-date 13.15 bln Month-to-date 10.79 bln Year-to-date 169.25 bln Source: SEBI (data as of May 7, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 7 Foreign Banks -2.64 bln Public Sector Banks -740.6 mln Private Sector Banks -4.90 bln Mutual Funds 4.86 bln Others 11.80 bln Primary Dealers -8 .35 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT State 10-Yr Loans May 8 51.50 bln 91-Day T-Bills May 9 90.00 bln 182-Day T-Bills May 9 50.00 bln 2021, 2018, 2027, May 11 150.00 bln 2036 Bond Auction 2020, 2024, 2030, May 11 120.00 bln 2032 Bonds Via OMO BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 30765.00 SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) 8.71% FRB 2012 Interest May 10 2177.50 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 5 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 51 bids for 1.12 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 158.58 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.18 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)