Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 8
May 8, 2012 / 3:12 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * The rupee could extend gains after closing at 52.9050/9150
on Monday, as shares and riskier assets recover, while the
postponement of GAAR and an active central bank may also keep a
lid on pair, traders say. 	
    * Shares and riskier assets recovered on Tuesday from the
previous day's plunge, as sentiment improved on hopes Spain
would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks.
 	
    * The euro eased on Tuesday but stayed above the previous
day's three-month low, with market positioning seen offering the
currency some support even as worries over political uncertainty
in Greece clouded its outlook. 	
    * Oil prices inched lower on Monday, but settled well above
lows reached after European election results revived worries
about the euro zone debt crisis.  	
    	
   RECENT NEWS	
    * A large trade delegation from sanctions-hit Iran traveling
to India largely to buy farm commodities has reached only a few
small deals for animal feed due to problems using a new
mechanism meant to allow payment of suppliers using the rupee.
 	
    *U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaned on India on
Monday to cut its imports of Iranian oil further, and said
Washington may not make a decision on whether to exempt New
Delhi from financial sanctions for another two months.	
 	
    	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets India's
Foreign Minister S.M. Krishna in New Delhi and both will address
a joint news conference after their meeting. (0500GMT) 	
    * RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn to address an event in
Hyderabad (0710GMT)	
   	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    53.23-28 53.40 53.35 53.28 High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 7            -6.31 bln    	
    Week-to-date     -6.31 bln	
    Month-to-date      2.17 bln	
    Year-to-date    435.99 bln	
    * Provisional    	
    Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI	
	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 4           5.67 bln         	
    Week-to-date   13.15 bln        	
    Month-to-date  10.79 bln        	
    Year-to-date  169.25 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (data as of May 7, as submitted by custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 7	
    Foreign Banks                 -2.64 bln	
    Public Sector Banks              -740.6 mln	
    Private Sector Banks              -4.90 bln	
    Mutual Funds                       4.86 bln 	
    Others                            11.80 bln	
    Primary Dealers                  -8 .35 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
State 10-Yr Loans   May 8        51.50 bln	
91-Day T-Bills      May 9        90.00 bln	
182-Day T-Bills     May 9        50.00 bln	
2021, 2018, 2027,   May 11      150.00 bln  	
2036 Bond Auction	
2020, 2024, 2030,   May 11      120.00 bln 	
2032 Bonds Via OMO 	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
8.79% 2021               Interest   May 08          30765.00  	
SDL 09.17%, 2021         Interest   May 09            458.50  	
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  	
SDL 09.18%, 2021         Interest   May 09            114.75  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   May 09           1263.63  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 09.20%, 2021         Interest   May 09            384.10  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   May 09            687.97  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.41%, 2020         Interest   May 10             84.10  	
(PUDUCHERRY)  	
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   May 10            842.00  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   May 10            421.50  	
(KERALA)  	
SDL 08.44%, 2020         Interest   May 10            189.90  	
(PUNJAB)  	
8.71% FRB 2012           Interest   May 10           2177.50 	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 5	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
51 bids for 1.12 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received no bids at its one-day
reverse repo auction. 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 158.58 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.18 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

