Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 9
May 9, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 9

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * The rupee seen extending falls on renewed global concerns
about the euro zone after closing at 53.12/13 against the dollar
on Tuesday, which is likely to spark continued intervention
watch from the central bank. 	
    *  Asian shares fell and the euro stayed under pressured on
Wednesday, as Greece struggled to form a government two days
after elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could
be nullified. 	
    * The euro eased and hovered near a recent three-month low
on Wednesday, hurt by worries that political uncertainty in
Greece and a French leadership change may undermine austerity
plans to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis. 	
    * Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a fifth day as Greece's
post-election uncertainty added to signs of economic slowdown on
both sides of the Atlantic.  	
    	
   RECENT NEWS	
  * The government is considering measures for exporters such
as discounted interest rates and market-linked incentives to
bridge the widening gap between imports and exports. (Economic
Times)	
    	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * A delegation from the Tehran Chamber of Commerce will be
in Mumbai, with an announcement of some fresh trade deals in
farm commodities seen possible. 	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * Indian Overseas Bank has reconfirmed its plans
to raise US$500m through the sale of MTNs this year. Chairman M
Narendra told reporters the bank was waiting for conducive
market conditions.	
    IOB has hired Citibank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, JP Morgan,
RBS, Barclays and Deutsche Bank for a US$500m Reg S bond,
Narendra told Reuters in March. (IFR)	
	
   	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    53.77-80 53.56 53.93 53.52 High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES* (Net rupees) 	
    May 8            -3.99 bln    	
    Week-to-date     -9.92 bln	
    Month-to-date     -1.44 bln	
    Year-to-date    432.38 bln	
    * Provisional    	
    Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI	
	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 7          869.0 mln         	
    Week-to-date   869.0 mln        	
    Month-to-date  11.66 bln        	
    Year-to-date  170.12 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (data as of May 8, as submitted by custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 8	
    Foreign Banks                 712.6 mln	
    Public Sector Banks              -17.46 bln	
    Private Sector Banks               2.11 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      630.4 mln 	
    Others                             5.73 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   8 .25 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
91-Day T-Bills      May 9        90.00 bln	
182-Day T-Bills     May 9        50.00 bln	
2021, 2018, 2027,   May 11      150.00 bln  	
2036 Bond Auction	
2020, 2024, 2030,   May 11      120.00 bln 	
2032 Bonds Via OMO 	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 09.17%, 2021         Interest   May 09            458.50  	
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  	
SDL 09.18%, 2021         Interest   May 09            114.75  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   May 09           1263.63  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 09.20%, 2021         Interest   May 09            384.10  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   May 09            687.97  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.41%, 2020         Interest   May 10             84.10  	
(PUDUCHERRY)  	
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   May 10            842.00  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   May 10            421.50  	
(KERALA)  	
SDL 08.44%, 2020         Interest   May 10            189.90  	
(PUNJAB)  	
8.71% FRB 2012           Interest   May 10           2177.50 	
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   May 11             80.50  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 08.11%, 2019         Interest   May 11            202.75  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.12%, 2019         Interest   May 11            406.00  	
(TAMIL NADU)  	
SDL 08.25%, 2019         Interest   May 11            536.25  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.26%, 2019         Interest   May 11            539.53  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.34%, 2017         Interest   May 11            145.95  	
(KERALA)  	
SDL 08.64%,  202         Interest   May 11            172.80  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 08.65%, 2020         Interest   May 11             43.25  	
(MEGHALAYA)  	
SDL 08.65%, 2021         Interest   May 11           1124.50  	
(3 States)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 11          90000.00  	
182 days T-Bill          Redemption May 11          40000.00  	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 8	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
53 bids for 1.16 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received no bids at its one-day
reverse repo auction. 	
    * Indian banks borrowed 8 billion rupees ($151.2 million)
from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility on
May 7, the central bank said on Tuesday.     	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 158.62 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

