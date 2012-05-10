FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 10
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
May 10, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 10

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * Rupee seen opening flat to lower as global
sentiment remains weak, with traders remaining on alert for
intervention. 	
    * Asian shares edged higher, though sentiment was weak on
mounting worries about the health of Spanish banks while
deepening political chaos in Greece seemed to put the country at
risk of insolvency and a euro exit. 	
    * The euro wallowed near a 3 1/2-month low against the
dollar on Thursday as political deadlock in Greece threatens its
rescue deal. 	
    * Brent crude futures climbed back into positive territory
in late trading on Wednesday, snapping five days of losses after
approval of a bailout payment to Greece eased worries about euro
zone debt. 	
    	
   RECENT NEWS	
  *India's central bank eased restrictions on the usage of
foreign currency deposits on Wednesday, just days after its move
to relax the interest rate ceiling on such deposits.  	
   The Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks to use funds from
foreign currency non-resident deposits as collateral against
lending to related local residents. 	
 	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * India's chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu at a United
Nations report launch in New Delhi. (0600GMT)	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    *State-run Air India has invited proposals from banks for
funds of up to US$800m via offshore loans and bridge financing,
according to two documents posted on the company's website.
(IFR)	
    * Reliance Industries has signed a $2 billion equivalent
loan with nine banks. The 13-year facility will be used to fund
Reliance's expansion in the petrochemical industry. The loan was
50 percent oversubscribed. (IFR)	
    * Miner Vedanta Resources is meeting bondholders on
May 21 via JP Morgan in what has been dubbed simply as an
investor update. People with knowledge of the meetings said they
were not related to any deals. (IFR)	
   	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    54.27-32 54.07 54.40 54.15  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 9*             N.A.    	
    Month-to-date**     4.26  bln	
    Year-to-date**    432.68 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 9, as submitted by
custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 8          37.0  mln         	
    Month-to-date  13.98 bln        	
    Year-to-date  170.09 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 9, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 9	
    Foreign Banks                 603.4 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               10.79 bln	
    Private Sector Banks             -11.72 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      -1.11 bln 	
    Others                             7.31 bln	
    Primary Dealers                  -11.33 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
2021, 2018, 2027,   May 11      150.00 bln  	
2036 Bond Auction	
2020, 2024, 2030,   May 11      120.00 bln 	
2032 Bonds Via OMO 	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 08.41%, 2020         Interest   May 10             84.10  	
(PUDUCHERRY)  	
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   May 10            842.00  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   May 10            421.50  	
(KERALA)  	
SDL 08.44%, 2020         Interest   May 10            189.90  	
(PUNJAB)  	
8.71% FRB 2012           Interest   May 10           2177.50 	
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   May 11             80.50  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 08.11%, 2019         Interest   May 11            202.75  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.12%, 2019         Interest   May 11            406.00  	
(TAMIL NADU)  	
SDL 08.25%, 2019         Interest   May 11            536.25  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.26%, 2019         Interest   May 11            539.53  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.34%, 2017         Interest   May 11            145.95  	
(KERALA)  	
SDL 08.64%,  202         Interest   May 11            172.80  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 08.65%, 2020         Interest   May 11             43.25  	
(MEGHALAYA)  	
SDL 08.65%, 2021         Interest   May 11           1124.50  	
(3 States)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 11          90000.00  	
182 days T-Bill          Redemption May 11          40000.00  	
SDL 06.40%, 2013         Interest   May 12           2525.71  	
(27 States)  	
SDL 07.89%, 2016         Interest   May 12            197.25  	
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  	
SDL 07.91%, 2016         Interest   May 12            197.75  	
(MAHARASHTRA)  	
SDL 07.93%, 2016         Interest   May 12            518.30  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 07.95%, 2016         Interest   May 12            350.31  	
(5 States)  	
SDL 07.96%, 2016         Interest   May 12             51.58  	
(JHARKHAND)  	
SDL 07.98%, 2016         Interest   May 12             22.60  	
(MANIPUR)  	
SDL 08.00%, 2016         Interest   May 12            431.42  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.04%, 2016         Interest   May 12             60.19  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
SDL 08.05%, 2016         Interest   May 12              6.04  	
(MIZORAM)  	
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   May 12             40.50  	
(GOA)  	
SDL 08.21%, 2018         Interest   May 12             82.10  	
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.23%, 2018         Interest   May 12            390.93  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.25%, 2018         Interest   May 12            462.00  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.26%, 2018         Interest   May 12            206.50  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.28%, 2020         Interest   May 12           1242.00  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.30%, 2018         Interest   May 12            259.38  	
(MADHYA PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   May 12            210.50  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   May 12             42.15  	
(MEGHALAYA)  	
SDL 08.54%, 2018         Interest   May 12             85.40  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
11.83% 2014              Interest   May 12           6802.25  	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 9	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 49 bids for 1.18 trillion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received no bids at its one-day
reverse repo auction. 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 94.20 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.91 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.