Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 10

MUMBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Rupee seen opening flat to lower as global sentiment remains weak, with traders remaining on alert for intervention. * Asian shares edged higher, though sentiment was weak on mounting worries about the health of Spanish banks while deepening political chaos in Greece seemed to put the country at risk of insolvency and a euro exit. * The euro wallowed near a 3 1/2-month low against the dollar on Thursday as political deadlock in Greece threatens its rescue deal. * Brent crude futures climbed back into positive territory in late trading on Wednesday, snapping five days of losses after approval of a bailout payment to Greece eased worries about euro zone debt. RECENT NEWS *India's central bank eased restrictions on the usage of foreign currency deposits on Wednesday, just days after its move to relax the interest rate ceiling on such deposits. The Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks to use funds from foreign currency non-resident deposits as collateral against lending to related local residents. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu at a United Nations report launch in New Delhi. (0600GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS *State-run Air India has invited proposals from banks for funds of up to US$800m via offshore loans and bridge financing, according to two documents posted on the company's website. (IFR) * Reliance Industries has signed a $2 billion equivalent loan with nine banks. The 13-year facility will be used to fund Reliance's expansion in the petrochemical industry. The loan was 50 percent oversubscribed. (IFR) * Miner Vedanta Resources is meeting bondholders on May 21 via JP Morgan in what has been dubbed simply as an investor update. People with knowledge of the meetings said they were not related to any deals. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.27-32 54.07 54.40 54.15 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 9* N.A. Month-to-date** 4.26 bln Year-to-date** 432.68 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 9, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 8 37.0 mln Month-to-date 13.98 bln Year-to-date 170.09 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 9, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 9 Foreign Banks 603.4 bln Public Sector Banks 10.79 bln Private Sector Banks -11.72 bln Mutual Funds -1.11 bln Others 7.31 bln Primary Dealers -11.33 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 2021, 2018, 2027, May 11 150.00 bln 2036 Bond Auction 2020, 2024, 2030, May 11 120.00 bln 2032 Bonds Via OMO BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) 8.71% FRB 2012 Interest May 10 2177.50 SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 202 Interest May 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2020 Interest May 11 43.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1124.50 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 90000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 40000.00 SDL 06.40%, 2013 Interest May 12 2525.71 (27 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 11.83% 2014 Interest May 12 6802.25 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 9 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 49 bids for 1.18 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 94.20 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.91 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)