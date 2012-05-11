FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 11
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 11, 2012 / 3:20 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 11

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR likely to open higher as risk-off sentiment
continues with the euro hitting a new 3-1/2 month low because of
the political deadlock in Greece. Pair closed at 53.45 on
Thursday. 	
    * Asian shares retreated on Friday, spooked by JPMorgan's
  $2 billion loss from a failed hedging strategy, with
investors warily watching political turmoil in the euro zone as
they await new Chinese data for clues on its growth outlook.
 	
    * The euro hit a fresh 3-1/2 month low on Friday as the
common currency smarted from political deadlock in Greece that
has left investors fretting about the risk of the country
exiting the euro zone. 	
    *  Oil prices ended mixed in choppy trading on Thursday as
weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC production
and evidence of a strengthening U.S. jobs market muddied the oil
demand outlook.  	
    	
   OVERNIGHT NEWS	
  * The Reserve Bank of India sold $550 million in the spot
market in March, it said in its monthly bulletin on Thursday,
with outstanding net forward sales rising sharply in the same
month. 	
  	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * India's factory production probably grew an annual 1.5
percent, sharply lower than a provisional growth of 4.1 percent
in February. (0530 GMT)  	
    * RBI to release FX reserves, bank loan data. (1130GMT)	
    * RBI to sell 150 billion rupees in bonds, while also
undertaking 120 billion rupees in bond purchases via open market
operations.  	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * SBI Mauritius has joined the $250 million dual-tranche
loan for state-owned Nuclear Power Corp of India. (IFR)	
	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    53.63-68 53.82 53.88 53.77  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 10*            3.17    bln	
    Month-to-date**     692.0 mln	
    Year-to-date**    429.11 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 10, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 9         -2.30  bln         	
    Month-to-date  11.68 bln        	
    Year-to-date  167.78 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 10, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 10	
    Foreign Banks                 -4.47 bln	
    Public Sector Banks                3.07 bln	
    Private Sector Banks              -1.41 bln	
    Mutual Funds                       4.91 bln 	
    Others                             5.25 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -7.35 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
2021, 2018, 2027,   May 11      150.00 bln  	
2036 Bond Auction	
2020, 2024, 2030,   May 11      120.00 bln 	
2032 Bonds Via OMO 	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   May 11             80.50  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 08.11%, 2019         Interest   May 11            202.75  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.12%, 2019         Interest   May 11            406.00  	
(TAMIL NADU)  	
SDL 08.25%, 2019         Interest   May 11            536.25  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.26%, 2019         Interest   May 11            539.53  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.34%, 2017         Interest   May 11            145.95  	
(KERALA)  	
SDL 08.64%,  202         Interest   May 11            172.80  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 08.65%, 2020         Interest   May 11             43.25  	
(MEGHALAYA)  	
SDL 08.65%, 2021         Interest   May 11           1124.50  	
(3 States)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 11          90000.00  	
182 days T-Bill          Redemption May 11          40000.00  	
SDL 06.40%, 2013         Interest   May 12           2525.71  	
(27 States)  	
SDL 07.89%, 2016         Interest   May 12            197.25  	
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  	
SDL 07.91%, 2016         Interest   May 12            197.75  	
(MAHARASHTRA)  	
SDL 07.93%, 2016         Interest   May 12            518.30  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 07.95%, 2016         Interest   May 12            350.31  	
(5 States)  	
SDL 07.96%, 2016         Interest   May 12             51.58  	
(JHARKHAND)  	
SDL 07.98%, 2016         Interest   May 12             22.60  	
(MANIPUR)  	
SDL 08.00%, 2016         Interest   May 12            431.42  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.04%, 2016         Interest   May 12             60.19  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
SDL 08.05%, 2016         Interest   May 12              6.04  	
(MIZORAM)  	
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   May 12             40.50  	
(GOA)  	
SDL 08.21%, 2018         Interest   May 12             82.10  	
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.23%, 2018         Interest   May 12            390.93  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.25%, 2018         Interest   May 12            462.00  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.26%, 2018         Interest   May 12            206.50  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.28%, 2020         Interest   May 12           1242.00  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.30%, 2018         Interest   May 12            259.38  	
(MADHYA PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   May 12            210.50  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   May 12             42.15  	
(MEGHALAYA)  	
SDL 08.54%, 2018         Interest   May 12             85.40  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
11.83% 2014              Interest   May 12           6802.25  	
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   May 14            209.75  	
(TAMIL NADU)  	
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   May 14            378.00  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   May 14            890.40  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 08.55%, 2017         Interest   May 14            427.50  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.69%, 2017         Interest   May 14            347.60  	
(KERALA)  	
8.35% 2022               Interest   May 14          18370.00  	
9.15% 2024               Interest   May 14          28822.50  	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 10	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
52 bids for 1.25 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received a sole bid for 500 million
rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction. 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 94.18 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.09 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

