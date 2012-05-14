FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 14
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 14, 2012 / 3:10 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR likely to add to last week's gains as
risk-off sentiment continues, but traders will watch out for RBI
intervention talk as pair makes move towards 54. 	
    * Asian shares eased on Monday as investors saw more reasons
to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government
failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity
steps and China took further steps to support its fragile
growth. 	
    * The euro hit its lowest level in nearly four months on
Monday after Greek political leaders failed in their latest
efforts to form a ruling coalition.  	
    *  Oil fell on Friday and posted a second straight weekly
loss as pressure from weak industrial growth in China countered
news that U.S. consumer confidence hit a four-year high. 	
  	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * India's inflation rate seen easing to 6.70 percent in
April versus a year ago, lower than the average rate of 6.91
percent over the past three months, and well below the 9.52
percent average through 2010 and 2011. (0630GMT)	
    *Prime Minister's Economic Adviser C. Rangarajan, a former
governor of the Reserve Bank of India, will be speaking at a
conference on "Global Challenges: Implications for India" in New
Delhi (0500 GMT)	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * India's Power Finance Corp asked banks to
indicate fees in dollar terms, not in basis points, on its
latest RFP - ignoring the cost differences between a large and a
small deal. PFC went further, too, suggesting the minimum bid
should be $1. (IFR)	
	
     USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    53.90-93 53.90 53.97 53.80  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 11*            1.59     bln	
    Month-to-date**      4.12 bln	
    Year-to-date**    432.53 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 11, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 10         -2.19  bln         	
    Month-to-date  9.48  bln        	
    Year-to-date  165.59 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 11, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 11	
    Foreign Banks                  4.62 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               -8.57 bln	
    Private Sector Banks              -8.75 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      11.07 bln 	
    Others                             2.77 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -1.13 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
91-Day T-bills      May 16        100 bln	
364-Day T-bills     May 16         50 bln	
        BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   May 14            209.75  	
(TAMIL NADU)  	
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   May 14            378.00  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   May 14            890.40  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 08.55%, 2017         Interest   May 14            427.50  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.69%, 2017         Interest   May 14            347.60  	
(KERALA)  	
8.35% 2022               Interest   May 14          18370.00  	
9.15% 2024               Interest   May 14          28822.50	
6.07% 2014               Interest   May 15          12140.00  	
SDL 07.74%, 2016         Interest   May 17            845.22  	
(6 States)  	
SDL 07.80%, 2016         Interest   May 17             35.48  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
SDL 07.82%, 2016         Interest   May 17             61.08  	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 11	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
51 bids for 1.19 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received a sole bid for 50 million
rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction. 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 94.23 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

