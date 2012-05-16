FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 16
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 16, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 16

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR likely to open higher and move towards
record high of 54.30 in session, dealers said after closing at
53.79 on Tuesday. However, markets will be on high alert for
possible central bank intervention. 	
    * Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Greece failed to form
a government, setting the stage for a June election that could
raise the risk of Athens abandoning the euro and deepening the
euro zone's debt crisis. 	
    * The euro held at four-month lows against the dollar on
Wednesday and may extend losses sustained so far this month
after Greece said it will hold new elections. 	
    * Brent oil edged higher on Tuesday, snapping three days of
declines and lifting its premium to slumping U.S. crude back
above $18 a barrel, as supportive German economic growth helped
counter political turmoil in Greece.  	
    	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS	
    * India's 2012 monsoon rains are likely to hit the southern
coast on time on June 1, the weather department said on Tuesday,
brightening farm output prospects. 	
    * India pledged to continue cutting oil imports from Iran
over time but gave no specific target or time-frame for such
reductions in talks with U.S. special envoy Carlos Pascual on
Tuesday, a source familiar with the discussions said.
 	
    * The Indian rupee will hover near record lows against the
dollar for the next month or so, but a further significant fall
is unlikely following a near 10 percent slide in the currency
since February, a Reuters poll shows. 	
  	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * RBI to release money supply data (1030GMT)	
     *RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn to speak at event
organised by Dun & Bradstreet (1510GMT)	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * Reliance Industries is in talks with its relationship
banks for a $1bn five-year term loan to fund its capital
expenditure needs. (IFR)	
    * Gujarat NRE Coke has obtained its board's approval to
issue 50 million warrants to promoters on a preferential basis.
The company also plans to raise up to $150 million by issuing
securities. The fundraising would be done in one or more
tranches. (IFR)	
    * Bhushan Steel has also received the green light from its
board to raise funds of up to $1 billion. The company already
has a $250 million multi-tranche loan in syndication in the
market. (IFR)	
    * Essar Energy has agreed a three-year, $300 million secured
loan, which together with $150 million of internal cash
resources, refinances an existing $450 million bridge loan that
was due to mature in December 2012.	
    Separately, Essar Energy signed a 3.5-year subordinated
unsecured loan with Essar Global, which will be used for general
corporate purposes. (IFR)	
	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    54.44-49 54.13 54.46 54.13  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 15*           -1.84     bln	
    Month-to-date**     9.92  bln	
    Year-to-date**    438.33 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 15, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 14          8.03  bln         	
    Month-to-date  13.23 bln        	
    Year-to-date  169.33 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 15, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 15	
    Foreign Banks                  4.51 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               -4.80 bln	
    Private Sector Banks               1.35 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      -3.27 bln 	
    Others                             2.73 bln	
    Primary Dealers                  -505.5 mln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
91-Day T-bills      May 16        100 bln	
364-Day T-bills     May 16         50 bln	
2020, 2024, 2030,   May 18        150 bln	
2041 Bonds	
OMO Bonds           May 18        120 bln	
2018, 2021, 2022, 2027	
     	
        BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 07.74%, 2016         Interest   May 17            845.22  	
(6 States)  	
SDL 07.80%, 2016         Interest   May 17             35.48  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
SDL 07.82%, 2016         Interest   May 17             61.08  	
SDL 07.34%, 2015         Interest   May 18            137.63  	
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   May 18            588.00  	
(2 States)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 18          90000.00  	
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 18          30000.00	
10.79% 2015              Interest   May 19           1447.72 	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 15	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
38 bids for 844.6 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received no bid at its one-day reverse
repo auction. 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 84.83 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.