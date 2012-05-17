FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 17
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 17, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 17

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR may open flat to marginally lower as regional
stocks recovered from steep falls in the previous session. The
pair closed at 54.51, just off a new record low of 54.52 	
hit on Wednesday. Traders are still on guard of RBI
intervention. 	
    * Asian shares steadied on Thursday from the previous day's
sell-off, but investors found no reason to bet on risk amid
deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion to other
stressed euro zone economies. 	
    * The euro wallowed near a four-month trough versus the
dollar on Thursday after some banks in Athens faced emergency
funding needs. 	
    *Crude oil futures tumbled on Wednesday, pressured along
with U.S. equities as banking troubles in Greece sparked risk
aversion across markets. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday the conversion
of exchange earner's foreign currency (EEFC) account balances
into rupees will be applicable to available balances after
netting off amounts on account of outstanding forward or option
contracts booked before May 10. 	
   	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    *RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao in Nepal for SAARC, ACU
meetings. 	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare is buying a
U.S.-based healthcare data provider for $635 million to boost
research and development, in the biggest outbound acquisition by
an Indian company in over six months.  	
    * Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone
carrier, is in advanced talks to buy out the Indian partners of
Qualcomm Inc in a fourth-generation (4G) broadband
venture in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the
talks said on Wednesday. 	
     * Tour operator Cox & Kings plans to raise up to $140
million from an institutional investor for its UK subsidiary.
The company will issue shares to the investor for a minority
stake in Prometheon Holdings (UK). (IFR)	
    * Speciality Restaurants sold shares worth 264 million
rupees ($5 million) to five cornerstone investors ahead of its
$34 million IPO. 	
    * Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot has signed a 950 million rupees
14-year loan. Proceeds will be used for setting up a 25MW wind
farm project in Rajkot in Gujarat. SBI Capital Markets arranged
the loan which was provided by PTC India Financial Services.
(IFR)	
    * Madhucon Projects will be in the bank market soon to
finance the 300MW coal-fired power plant to be set up in south
Sumatra in Indonesia. The power plant is estimated at a cost of
$410 million and the financial closure is expected to be done
within 12 months. (IFR)	
        	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    54.89-94 54.75 54.97 54.75  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 16*           -5.47     bln	
    Month-to-date**     8.56  bln	
    Year-to-date**    436.98 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 16, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 15          904.0 mln         	
    Month-to-date  14.13 bln        	
    Year-to-date  170.23 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 16, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 16	
    Foreign Banks                 -2.12 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               -3.47 bln	
    Private Sector Banks               5.32 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      -2.96 bln 	
    Others                             4.87 bln	
    Primary Dealers                    1.65 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
2020, 2024, 2030,   May 18        150 bln	
2041 Bonds	
OMO Bonds           May 18        120 bln	
2018, 2021, 2022, 2027	
     	
        BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 07.74%, 2016         Interest   May 17            845.22  	
(6 States)  	
SDL 07.80%, 2016         Interest   May 17             35.48  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
SDL 07.82%, 2016         Interest   May 17             61.08  	
SDL 07.34%, 2015         Interest   May 18            137.63  	
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   May 18            588.00  	
(2 States)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 18          90000.00  	
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 18          30000.00	
10.79% 2015              Interest   May 19           1447.72 	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 16	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 42 bids for 914 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received a sole bid for 100 million
rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction. 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 86.78 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.196 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

