FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 18
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 18, 2012 / 3:06 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 18

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR is seen likely to make new highs after steep falls
in Asian stocks, while the euro hit a four-month low. 	
    The pair last closed at 54.49/50 after hitting 54.60 in the
session, to mark a new record high. Traders expect RBI to
intervene to slow the pace of rupee's fall. 	
    * Asian shares fell steeply on Friday after more signs
emerged of growing instability among Spanish banks and political
turmoil in Greece, with the latest sluggish economic data from
the United States adding to the list of risks for investors. 
 	
    * The euro hit a four-month low in Asia on Friday, prompted
by fears Greece may leave the euro zone and  contagion jitters
after Moody's downgraded 16 Spanish banks.   	
 	
    * Brent crude oil slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to
end at the lowest level since December, as investors avoided
risky assets. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS	
    * The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) central board is
expected to discuss next week the elevated levels of unhedged
foreign currency exposure at private and state-owned companies,
which has made them increasingly vulnerable to the sharp
depreciation of the rupee.	
    According to data submitted by the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) to the finance ministry, approximately 60 percent of
companies' non-trade related exposure is unhedged, while the
proportion of uncovered exposure for trade loans is lower at 40
percent, as of end of March. (Financial Express)	
    * India's oil ministry has sought cash compensation of 490
billion rupees from the finance ministry to compensate state
fuel retailers for selling fuels at government-set cheaper rates
in the Jan-March quarter, an oil ministry source said on
Thursday. 	
   * India's economic growth story is intact and the current
account deficit under control, senior Finance Ministry officials
told a team from global ratings agency Fitch on Thursday, weeks
after S&P cut its outlook for Asia's third largest economy. 
 	
 	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    *RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn, who heads the monetary
policy department, will speak on sustaining growth in a dynamic
global financial climate at an event organised by Indian Chamber
of Commerce in the eastern city of Kolkata. 	
    *RBI to release bank loans, forex data.	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * Power Finance Corp is toeing a different line from its
peers by firming up an unusual three-year $50m-$250m loan. The
tenor is highly odd for the borrower as it on-lends in the
long-term segment. (IFR)	
    * Videocon Industries surprised the market earlier this week
when it stated that it would issue 15.75 million global
depository receipts amounting to $51.02 million at a price of
$3.2395 per GDR (equivalent to 174 rupees/per equity share) to
LLIC Sarl. (IFR)	
    * Vidarbha Industries Power, a subsidiary of Reliance Power,
has signed a dual tranche loan to fund its 600MW coal-based
thermal power project near Nagpur in India. The loan is split
into a 20.479 billion rupees loan and a $150 million external
commercial borrowing.	
    * India's Lodha Group is in advanced talks to buy a plot of
land in Mumbai from DLF, the country's largest listed
real estate developer, for about $500 million, two sources with
direct knowledge of the situation said. (IFR) 	
     	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    54.92-97 54.85 55.00 54.76  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 17*           -96.7 mln	
    Month-to-date**     3.74  bln	
    Year-to-date**    432.16 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 17, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 16           2.19 bln         	
    Month-to-date  16.32 bln        	
    Year-to-date  172.42 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 17, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 17	
    Foreign Banks                 -3.37 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               -4.05 bln	
    Private Sector Banks              408.4 mln	
    Mutual Funds                      104.7 mln 	
    Others                             4.87 bln	
    Primary Dealers                    6.33 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
2020, 2024, 2030,   May 18        150 bln	
2041 Bonds	
OMO Bonds           May 18        120 bln	
2018, 2021, 2022, 2027	
     	
        BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 07.34%, 2015         Interest   May 18            137.63  	
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   May 18            588.00  	
(2 States)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 18          90000.00  	
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 18          30000.00	
10.79% 2015              Interest   May 19           1447.72 	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 17	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
41 bids for 900.10 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received a sole bid for 4 billion
rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction. 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 84.05 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.09 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.