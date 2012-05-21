FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 21
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 21, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 21

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR likely to open lower as risk assets
recover some ground after the G8 meeting over the weekend. The
pair last closed at 54.42/44 after hitting new record high of
54.91 on Friday's session.	
    Traders will again closely watch out for RBI intervention if
the pair makes move towards 55. 	
    * Markets recovered some ground on Monday after heavy losses
last week, but investors remained wary about the euro zone
despite G8 world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the
monetary union and for Europe to balance austerity with growth. 
   	
    * The euro started the week on a subdued note and commodity
currencies remained mired at multi-month lows as investors found
little comfort in a pledge by world leaders to take all steps
necessary to combat financial turmoil.  	
    * Oil prices fell on Friday in tug-of-war trading, posting a
2012 low and a third straight weekly loss as debt problems in
Greece and Spain kept concerns about the euro zone economy in
focus. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS	
    *World leaders backed keeping Greece in the euro zone on
Saturday and vowed to take all steps necessary to combat
financial turmoil while revitalizing a global economy
increasingly threatened by Europe's debt crisis. 
 	
     *Dear God," wrote economist Rajeev Malik as he called on
the Almighty to help India's "rudderless" government in a biting
critique that underscored a growing frustration at home and
abroad with the stewardship of Asia's third-largest economy. See
Analysis. [ID: nL1E8GH0K3]	
   	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    *RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn at an industry body
meeting in Mumbai. (1250GMT)	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * Indian wind turbine maker, Suzlon Energy is
seeking up to 45 days more for repayment of its foreign currency
convertible bonds due in June. The company is in advance talks
with lenders to tie up $300 million of funds to pay back its
bond holders. 	
    * Four banks have committed a combined $125 million to the
$140 million eight-year loan for Bharat Oman Refineries.
State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp and Oman  Oil are
promoters of the borrower. (IFR)	
    * PT Gupta Coal International has taken a $18 million
eight-year facility with Exim Bank's London branch. The loan
pays 525bp over Libor. Exim Bank of Singapore was the facility
agent for the deal which is arranged by SBI Caps. (IFR)	
    * Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries 
is seeking a $1 billion five-year loan for capital expenditure,
Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported on Friday,
citing sources with knowledge of the situation. 	
 	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    55.13-17 55.13 55.18 54.83  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 18*           -2.49 bln	
    Month-to-date**     4.16  bln	
    Year-to-date**    432.57 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 18, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 17          -1.52 bln         	
    Month-to-date  14.80 bln        	
    Year-to-date  170.91 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 18, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 18	
    Foreign Banks                -13.80 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               -2.47 bln	
    Private Sector Banks              17.67 bln	
    Mutual Funds                       2.86 bln 	
    Others                             5.75 bln	
    Primary Dealers                  -10.02 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
10-Year State Loans May 22       73.00 bln	
91-Day T-Bills      May 23       90.00 bln	
182-Day T-Bills     May 23       50.00 bln	
             	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   May 23             32.17  	
(GOA)  	
SDL 09.21%, 2021         Interest   May 23            115.13  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 09.22%, 2021         Interest   May 23            479.44  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 09.23%, 2021         Interest   May 23            638.25  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   May 23            693.75  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 09.28%, 2021         Interest   May 23            464.00  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 09.33%, 2021         Interest   May 23             81.64  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
12.60% 2018              Interest   May 23           7958.08  	
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   May 24            891.44  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.40%, 2020         Interest   May 24            420.00  	
(GUJARAT)  	
9.00% 2013               Interest   May 24            788.10  	
7.94% 2021               Interest   May 24          19453.00  	
SDL 08.03%, 2019         Interest   May 25            128.48  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   May 25           1479.59  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.05%, 2020         Interest   May 25            201.25  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.06%, 2019         Interest   May 25            201.50  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.07%, 2020         Interest   May 25            766.65  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.09%, 2020         Interest   May 25            488.43  	
(GUJARAT)  	
SDL 08.10%, 2019         Interest   May 25            980.06  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   May 25            405.00  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 25          90000.00  	
182 days T-Bill          Redemption May 25          40000.00  	
    	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 18	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
77 bids for 959.45 billion rupees at its three-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. The RBI conducts two such auctions on reporting Fridays.
It received a sole bid for 150 million rupees at its three-day
reverse repo auction.  	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 82.33 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

