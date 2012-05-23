FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 23
May 23, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 23

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR likely to set new record highs on continued
risk-off sentiment. The pair last closed at 55.39/40 after
hitting record high of 55.47 on Tuesday. 	
    USD/INR 1-month NDF trading at 55.81/91, after
closing at 56.10-15 in New York.	
    * Asian shares retreated on Wednesday as hopes for fresh
measures to tackle euro zone debt faded and caution set in ahead
of a meeting of European leaders, with renewed fears Greece
would leave the euro bloc dampening appetite for riskier assets.
 	
 	
    * The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in
Asia on Wednesday, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar held close
to a four-month peak against a basket of major currencies. 	
 	
    *  Oil prices fell on Tuesday as signs of a deal between the
U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program eased
fears of oil supply disruptions, while the euro zone debt crisis
continued to threaten economic growth.  	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS	
    * India's central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees
($2.17 billion) of government bonds on Friday through an open
market operation (OMO).  	
   * Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao ramped up
the rhetoric in his fight with the Indian government on Tuesday,
accusing the country of deterring foreign investment but saying
that he would not walk away.   	
  	
     KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    *India central bank board will be in the northern city of
Mussorie. The Governor will meet the state's Chief Minister,
industrialists, bankers ahead of its board meeting on Thursday.
(0230GMT)  	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * Wind turbine maker, Suzlon is close to wrapping up a
foreign currency loan of about $300 million to repay its foreign
currency convertible bond holders. (IFR)	
    *Power Finance Corp is due to begin its roadshows next month
to raise $250 million from three-year bonds. (IFR)	
 	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    56.10-15 55.45 56.17 55.70  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 22*           -2.83  bln	
    Month-to-date**     1.52  bln	
    Year-to-date**    429.93 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 22, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 21          -3.83 bln         	
    Month-to-date   7.10 bln        	
    Year-to-date  163.21 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 22, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 22	
    Foreign Banks                  1.33 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               -1.49 bln	
    Private Sector Banks             -368.9 mln	
    Mutual Funds                       2.26 bln 	
    Others                             2.94 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -4.68 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
91-Day T-Bills      May 23       90.00 bln	
182-Day T-Bills     May 23       50.00 bln	
2018,2021, 2027,    May 25      150.00 bln	
2036 Bonds	
OMO Bonds	
2024, 2020, 2027,   May 25      120.00 bln	
2030 Bonds	
             	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   May 23             32.17  	
(GOA)  	
SDL 09.21%, 2021         Interest   May 23            115.13  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 09.22%, 2021         Interest   May 23            479.44  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 09.23%, 2021         Interest   May 23            638.25  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   May 23            693.75  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 09.28%, 2021         Interest   May 23            464.00  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 09.33%, 2021         Interest   May 23             81.64  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
12.60% 2018              Interest   May 23           7958.08  	
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   May 24            891.44  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.40%, 2020         Interest   May 24            420.00  	
(GUJARAT)  	
9.00% 2013               Interest   May 24            788.10  	
7.94% 2021               Interest   May 24          19453.00  	
SDL 08.03%, 2019         Interest   May 25            128.48  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   May 25           1479.59  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.05%, 2020         Interest   May 25            201.25  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.06%, 2019         Interest   May 25            201.50  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.07%, 2020         Interest   May 25            766.65  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.09%, 2020         Interest   May 25            488.43  	
(GUJARAT)  	
SDL 08.10%, 2019         Interest   May 25            980.06  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   May 25            405.00  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 25          90000.00  	
182 days T-Bill          Redemption May 25          40000.00  	
    	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 22	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
47 bids for 952.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
received no bids at its reverse repo auction.  	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 86.47 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.07 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
