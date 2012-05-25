FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 25
May 25, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago
May 25, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 25

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR could resume gains after dropping on Thursday as
most Asian stocks give up early gains, while euro hovers
near-two year lows. The pair last closed at 55.65/66. Traders
also say intervention will be closely watched both in spot and
forward markets. 	
    * Asian shares inched higher on Friday, helped by a slight
uptick in U.S. shares overnight that encouraged investors to
return cautiously to buy up bargains after recent slides, but
weak global data and Europe's fiscal woes limited the gains.   
 	
    * The euro hovered near two-year lows against the dollar on
Friday, weighed down by weak German manufacturing data which
showed that no European state is immune from the ongoing debt
crisis.  	
    * Crude futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from the
previous session's slump as investors fretted about potential
disruptions to Middle East oil supplies after talks between
world powers and Iran over its nuclear program ended with no
agreement. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS	
    * The Indian government came under intense pressure on
Thursday from within the ruling coalition and protesters to roll
back the steepest petrol price hike in the country's history,
less than 24 hours after it took the unpopular decision cheered
by investors. [ID: nL4E8GO3J0]	
    * India's Telecom Commission wants a higher number of slots
to be auctioned in an upcoming sale of second generation (2G)
radio airwaves than that proposed by the sector regulator, in
what could provide some respite to carriers protesting
regulatory recommendations.    	
    	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data.	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * State-run Rural Electrification Corp will be raising 300
billion rupees ($5.33 billion) in debt in the current financial
year that ends in March 2013. The fundraising will include $1
billion from offshore bonds and $750 million of offshore loans.
(IFR)	
    * State-owned, Damodar Valley Corp has raised a 24.37
billion rupees ($438 million) loan to fund its 500MW power plant
in Jharkhand. Sole bookrunner SBI Caps sealed the loan on May 15
which saw participation from six other lenders. (IFR)	
    * Power Finance Corp today launched into general syndication
its $100 million three-year term loan via MLAs and bookrunners
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Corporate Bank. The
facility offers a margin of 175bp over Libor. (IFR)	
    * India's L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T
IDPL) is in talks with private-equity investors including
Temasek Holdings to raise $250 million to $300 million,
three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
 	
 	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    56.30-35 56.75 56.44 56.05  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 24*           -1.05  bln	
    Month-to-date**     -3.87 bln	
    Year-to-date**    424.55 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 24, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 23          5.88 bln         	
   Month-to-date  23.10 bln        	
    Year-to-date  179.21 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 24, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 24	
    Foreign Banks                  6.72 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               -3.05 bln	
    Private Sector Banks              -6.90 bln	
    Mutual Funds                       1.57 bln 	
    Others                             4.34 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -2.68 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
2018,2021, 2027,    May 25      150.00 bln	
2036 Bonds	
OMO Bonds	
2024, 2020, 2027,   May 25      120.00 bln	
2030 Bonds	
             	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 08.03%, 2019         Interest   May 25            128.48  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   May 25           1479.59  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.05%, 2020         Interest   May 25            201.25  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.06%, 2019         Interest   May 25            201.50  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.07%, 2020         Interest   May 25            766.65  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.09%, 2020         Interest   May 25            488.43  	
(GUJARAT)  	
SDL 08.10%, 2019         Interest   May 25            980.06  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   May 25            405.00  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 25          90000.00  	
182 days T-Bill          Redemption May 25          40000.00  	
SDL 08.66%, 2021         Interest   May 26            433.00  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.67%, 2021         Interest   May 26            433.50  	
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.68%, 2021         Interest   May 26            868.00  	
SDL 05.70%, 2014         Interest   May 28           2414.13  	
(19 States)  	
SDL 07.44%, 2019         Interest   May 28            186.00  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 07.45%, 2019         Interest   May 28            372.50  	
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  	
SDL 07.50%, 2019         Interest   May 28            562.50  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 07.53%, 2019         Interest   May 28            564.75  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.39%, 2018         Interest   May 28             83.90  	
(UTTARAKHAND)  	
SDL 08.50%, 2018         Interest   May 28            212.50  	
(KERALA)  	
SDL 08.51%, 2018         Interest   May 28            425.50  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.52%, 2018         Interest   May 28            426.00  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 08.68%, 2018         Interest   May 28            244.82  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 24	
    *Indian banks borrowed 700 million rupees ($12.5 million)
from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility
(MSF) on Wednesday.  	
     * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted
all 43 bids for 958.25 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received no bid at its reverse repo auction. 
 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 86.72 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.11 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam; Editing by
Rafael Nam)

