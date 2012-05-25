Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 25

MUMBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR could resume gains after dropping on Thursday as most Asian stocks give up early gains, while euro hovers near-two year lows. The pair last closed at 55.65/66. Traders also say intervention will be closely watched both in spot and forward markets. * Asian shares inched higher on Friday, helped by a slight uptick in U.S. shares overnight that encouraged investors to return cautiously to buy up bargains after recent slides, but weak global data and Europe's fiscal woes limited the gains. * The euro hovered near two-year lows against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by weak German manufacturing data which showed that no European state is immune from the ongoing debt crisis. * Crude futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's slump as investors fretted about potential disruptions to Middle East oil supplies after talks between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program ended with no agreement. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian government came under intense pressure on Thursday from within the ruling coalition and protesters to roll back the steepest petrol price hike in the country's history, less than 24 hours after it took the unpopular decision cheered by investors. [ID: nL4E8GO3J0] * India's Telecom Commission wants a higher number of slots to be auctioned in an upcoming sale of second generation (2G) radio airwaves than that proposed by the sector regulator, in what could provide some respite to carriers protesting regulatory recommendations. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * State-run Rural Electrification Corp will be raising 300 billion rupees ($5.33 billion) in debt in the current financial year that ends in March 2013. The fundraising will include $1 billion from offshore bonds and $750 million of offshore loans. (IFR) * State-owned, Damodar Valley Corp has raised a 24.37 billion rupees ($438 million) loan to fund its 500MW power plant in Jharkhand. Sole bookrunner SBI Caps sealed the loan on May 15 which saw participation from six other lenders. (IFR) * Power Finance Corp today launched into general syndication its $100 million three-year term loan via MLAs and bookrunners Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Corporate Bank. The facility offers a margin of 175bp over Libor. (IFR) * India's L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) is in talks with private-equity investors including Temasek Holdings to raise $250 million to $300 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.30-35 56.75 56.44 56.05 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 24* -1.05 bln Month-to-date** -3.87 bln Year-to-date** 424.55 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 24, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 23 5.88 bln Month-to-date 23.10 bln Year-to-date 179.21 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 24, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 24 Foreign Banks 6.72 bln Public Sector Banks -3.05 bln Private Sector Banks -6.90 bln Mutual Funds 1.57 bln Others 4.34 bln Primary Dealers -2.68 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 2018,2021, 2027, May 25 150.00 bln 2036 Bonds OMO Bonds 2024, 2020, 2027, May 25 120.00 bln 2030 Bonds BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 90000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 40000.00 SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest May 26 868.00 SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest May 28 2414.13 (19 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 28 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 28 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 28 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 28 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 24 *Indian banks borrowed 700 million rupees ($12.5 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on Wednesday. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 43 bids for 958.25 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bid at its reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 86.72 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.11 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Rafael Nam)