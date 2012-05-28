Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 28

MUMBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR will likely open lower, after falling in each of the previous two sessions, as risk aversion wanes for Asian currencies, stocks; pair last closed at 55.37/38. Traders will be on alert for any possible RBI intervention. * Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as surveys showing a lead in opinion polls for Greece's pro-bailout camps helped calmed fears of a disorderly exit from the euro bloc. * The euro bounced off two year lows in early Asia trade on Monday on the back of shortcovering short-covering sparked by hopes that Athens may agree to austerity steps and avoid a euro zone exit. * Brent oil edged above $107 per barrel on Monday as polls showing support for a pro-bailout government in Greece hit demand, while the lack of progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme spurred supply worries. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Foreign direct investment, the sort of sticky long-term money India craves to fund its current account deficit and build up its infrastructure, may not be so stable after all. * India's government will wait a few days before reviewing a steep petrol price hike, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Friday, despite widespread street protests and intense pressure from coalition allies. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at a Bank of India event. (1230GMT) * RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn to chair a session by Asia Society. (1430GMT) * SK Goel, who heads Central Board of Excise and Customs, will be speaking at an event. (0530GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * India's Jindal Steel & Power has agreed to buy a 9 percent stake in Gujarat NRE Coking Coal for A$25 million ($24 million) and agreed to buy 5 million tonnes of coal over 10 years from the company's Australian mines. * India's Suzlon Energy plans to raise $100 million to $200 million by selling some "non-critical" assets this fiscal year to pare its $2 billion debt, a senior official said, after the wind turbine maker posted a loss for the third year in a row. * Subex said it was in discussions with holders of its outstanding $39 million 2 pct CBs and $54.8 million 5 pct CBs, both of which were originally due on March 9 but were extended to July 9. (IFR) * Sole bookrunner Axis Bank yesterday launched into general syndication a $115 million deal for Sembmarine Kakinada. The fully underwritten deal has a door-to-door life of 8.5 years and average life of 5.3 years. Axis plans to take $50 million on the facility and leave $65 million to be sold down. (IFR) * Bangalore Elevated Tollway, promoted by Nagarjuna Constructions, has raised a 5.7 billion rupees ($102 million) loan to fund a four-lane road project in Karnataka, given to the company on a 20-year concession period. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.87-91 56.15 56.10 55.80 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 25* -6.24 bln Month-to-date** -4.35 bln Year-to-date** 424.07 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 24 -6.50 bln Month-to-date 16.60 bln Year-to-date 172.70 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 25 Foreign Banks 4.16 bln Public Sector Banks 311.4 mln Private Sector Banks -4.45 bln Mutual Funds -822.9 mln Others 4.48 bln Primary Dealers -3.66 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills May 30 100 bln 364-Day T-Bills May 30 50 bln BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest May 28 2414.13 (19 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 28 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 28 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 28 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 28 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.81% 2013 Interest May 30 5395.50 10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 25 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 42 bids for 1.04 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received 2 bids for 10.05 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 82.16 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.02 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)