Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 28
May 28, 2012 / 3:10 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 28

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR will likely open lower, after falling in
each of the previous two sessions, as risk aversion wanes for
Asian currencies, stocks; pair last closed at 55.37/38. Traders
will be on alert for any possible RBI intervention.
 	
    * Asian shares and the euro edged up from lows on Monday as
surveys showing a lead in opinion polls for Greece's pro-bailout
camps helped calmed fears of a disorderly exit from the euro
bloc. 	
    * The euro bounced off two year lows in early Asia trade on
Monday on the back of shortcovering short-covering sparked by
hopes that Athens may agree to austerity steps and avoid a euro
zone exit. 	
    * Brent oil edged above $107 per barrel on Monday as polls
showing support for a pro-bailout government in Greece hit
demand, while the lack of progress in talks over Iran's nuclear
programme spurred supply worries. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS	
    * Foreign direct investment, the sort of sticky long-term
money India craves to fund its current account deficit and build
up its infrastructure, may not be so stable after all.
 	
    * India's government will wait a few days before reviewing a
steep petrol price hike, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on
Friday, despite widespread street protests and intense pressure
from coalition allies. 	
	
     KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at a Bank of
India event. (1230GMT)	
    * RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn to chair a session by
Asia Society. (1430GMT)	
    * SK Goel, who heads Central Board of Excise and Customs,
will be speaking at an event. (0530GMT)	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * India's Jindal Steel & Power has agreed to buy a
9 percent stake in Gujarat NRE Coking Coal for A$25
million ($24 million) and agreed to buy 5 million tonnes of coal
over 10 years from the company's Australian mines.
 	
    * India's Suzlon Energy plans to raise $100
million to $200 million by selling some "non-critical" assets
this fiscal year to pare its $2 billion debt, a senior official
said, after the wind turbine maker posted a loss for the third
year in a row. 	
    * Subex said it was in discussions with holders of
its outstanding $39 million 2 pct CBs and $54.8 million 5 pct
CBs, both of which were originally due on March 9 but were
extended to July 9. (IFR)	
    * Sole bookrunner Axis Bank yesterday launched
into general syndication a $115 million deal for Sembmarine
Kakinada. The fully underwritten deal has a door-to-door life of
8.5 years and average life of 5.3 years. Axis plans to take $50
million on the facility and leave $65 million to be sold down.
(IFR)	
  * Bangalore Elevated Tollway, promoted by Nagarjuna
Constructions, has raised a 5.7 billion rupees ($102 million)
loan to fund a four-lane road project in Karnataka, given to the
company on a 20-year concession period. (IFR)	
	
    	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    55.87-91 56.15 56.10 55.80  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 25*            -6.24 bln	
    Month-to-date**     -4.35 bln	
    Year-to-date**    424.07 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 24          -6.50 bln         	
   Month-to-date  16.60 bln        	
    Year-to-date  172.70 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 25	
    Foreign Banks                  4.16 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               311.4 mln	
    Private Sector Banks              -4.45 bln	
    Mutual Funds                     -822.9 mln 	
    Others                             4.48 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -3.66 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
91-Day T-Bills      May 30       100 bln	
364-Day T-Bills     May 30        50 bln         	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 05.70%, 2014         Interest   May 28           2414.13  	
(19 States)  	
SDL 07.44%, 2019         Interest   May 28            186.00  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 07.45%, 2019         Interest   May 28            372.50  	
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  	
SDL 07.50%, 2019         Interest   May 28            562.50  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 07.53%, 2019         Interest   May 28            564.75  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.39%, 2018         Interest   May 28             83.90  	
(UTTARAKHAND)  	
SDL 08.50%, 2018         Interest   May 28            212.50  	
(KERALA)  	
SDL 08.51%, 2018         Interest   May 28            425.50  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.52%, 2018         Interest   May 28            426.00  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 08.68%, 2018         Interest   May 28            244.82  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
9.81% 2013               Interest   May 30           5395.50  	
10.00% 2014              Interest   May 30           1166.63  	
10.25% 2021              Interest   May 30          13434.33  	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 25	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
42 bids for 1.04 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
received 2 bids for 10.05 billion rupees at its reverse repo
auction.  	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 82.16 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.02 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

