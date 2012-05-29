FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 29
May 29, 2012 / 3:23 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    *  Asian shares and the euro eased on Tuesday, with a relief
rally from last week's heavy selling faltering as a surge in
Spanish borrowing costs added to simmering worries about
Europe's debt restructuring challenges. 	
    *  The euro wobbled near a two-year low against the dollar
on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of shoring up the Spanish
banking system pushed up Spanish debt yields, offsetting a
slight easing in worries about Greece. 	
    *  Oil rose above $107 per barrel on Monday as fears of a
euro zone break-up receded, but Middle East oil supply worries
resurfaced after minimal progress in talks over Iran's nuclear
programme. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 	
    * The Reserve Bank of India has removed restrictions imposed
on banks which earlier prevented lenders from levying penalty on
customers for foreclosure of some term deposits. 	
    * U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
 and India's ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of
No.2 Indian lender ICICI Bank, are close to raising
$350 million to invest in distressed assets in India, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
 	
 	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * RBI-finance ministry meeting. (0500 GMT)	
        	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * Rural Electrification Corp has sought regulatory approval
to raise up to $500m through five-year bonds, HD Khunteta, the
company's director of finance said. 	
    * Singapore-headquartered TRF Holdings has raised $22m
dual-tranche loan via IndusInd Bank as the bookrunner.	
    * IL&FS Financial Services has also wrapped up another 9
billion rupees (US$160m) loan for Brahmani River Pellets,
promoted by Stemcor Holdings.     	
    	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    55.76-80 55.72 55.80 55.57  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 28*            1.09 bln 	
    Month-to-date**     -7.99 bln 	
    Year-to-date**    420.42 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 24          0.35 bln         	
   Month-to-date  16.95 bln        	
    Year-to-date  173.06 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 25, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 28	
    Foreign Banks                  2.79 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               -7.03 bln	
    Private Sector Banks              -2.60 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      -1.55 bln 	
    Others                             6.55 bln	
    Primary Dealers                    1.83 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
91-Day T-Bills      May 30       100 bln	
364-Day T-Bills     May 30        50 bln	
Government bond     June 1       150 bln	
                 	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
9.81% 2013               Interest   May 30           5395.50  	
10.00% 2014              Interest   May 30           1166.63  	
10.25% 2021              Interest   May 30          13434.33 	
SDL 07.36%, 2014         Interest   May 04           1870.88  	
(25 States)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 04          90000.00  	
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 04          30000.00  	
SDL 07.10%, 2019         Interest   May 05            887.50 	
(WEST BENGAL)     	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 28	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
39 bids for 854.25 billion rupees ($15.5 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.  	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 82.51 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.04 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
