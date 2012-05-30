FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 30
May 30, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 30

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR could gain towards 56 as risk assets fall from
favour because of fears about Spain's banking woes. The pair
last closed at 55.67/68 per dollar. Traders will watch for any
possible central bank intervention around 56 levels.
 	
    * Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by
fears that Spain's banking woes will push up the country's
borrowing costs to unsustainable levels although falls were
limited on hopes that Greece would stay in the euro zone and for
China stimulus steps.  	
    * The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar
on Wednesday on worries about soaring Spanish bond yields while
the Australian dollar fell after weaker-than-expected Australian
retail sales data.  	
    * Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading,
faltering after a downgrade of Spain's credit rating sent the
euro to nearly a two-year low against the dollar.  	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 	
   * Indian state-fuel retailers could cut retail prices of
gasoline by about two rupees a litre from next month if global
oil prices and the rupee stabilise at current levels, said S.Roy
Choudhury, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp.
 	
    *Indian federal government's large borrowing could crowd out
credit to the private sector, Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of the
Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. 	
     	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * RBI to release money supply data. (1230GMT)	
        	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * The Singapore Exchange has approved the proposed listing
of Religare Healthcare Trust, a business trust based on assets
owned by Indian hospital operator Fortis. 	
    There is no timetable for listing, and market sources expect
the exchange to first allow the $2 billion Malaysia and
Singapore IPO of Integrated Healthcare Holdings.	
    * Sole bookrunner ICICI Bank has launched a $55 million
seven-year loan for Mumbai-listed Man Industries (India). The
loan, marking the borrower's debut, pays an all-in of 500bp over
Libor based on an average life of five years.	
 	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    56.14-18 55.93 56.36 55.92  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 29*            905.0 mln 	
    Month-to-date**     -6.20 bln 	
    Year-to-date**    422.22 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 29, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 28          8.56 bln         	
   Month-to-date  25.51 bln        	
    Year-to-date  181.62 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 29, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 29	
    Foreign Banks                  2.89 bln	
    Public Sector Banks                4.02 bln	
    Private Sector Banks               1.64 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      -2.66 bln 	
    Others                             1.62 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -7.51 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
91-Day T-Bills      May 30       100 bln	
364-Day T-Bills     May 30        50 bln	
Government bonds    June 1       150 bln	
                 	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
9.81% 2013               Interest   May 30           5395.50  	
10.00% 2014              Interest   May 30           1166.63  	
10.25% 2021              Interest   May 30          13434.33 	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 29	
    *Indian banks borrowed 800 million rupees ($14.4 million)
from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility
(MSF) on May 28.   	
     * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
36 bids for 754.5 billion rupees ($13.5 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. 
 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 81.45 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.15 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
