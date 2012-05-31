Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 31

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR likely to hit record high at the open as the euro hits a two-year low and as Asian shares slide on continued euro zone worries, setting up the prospect of RBI intervention. Pair last closed at a record closing high of 56.23/24, and hit an all-time high of 56.40 last week. * Asian shares, the euro and oil prices fell on Thursday as surging borrowing costs in troubled Spain heightened fears that more countries in the euro zone will be hit hard by the region's debt crisis. * The euro hit a two-year low on Thursday over mounting concerns Spain may need assistance to fix its leveraged banking sector in a shrinking economy. * Oil dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to the lowest level in nearly six months as fears about the euro zone crisis sparked an erosion in risk appetite across markets. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian opposition parties planned a nationwide strike on Thursday in protest against the steepest petrol price rise in the country's history, seeking to exploit popular anger with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's embattled coalition government. * The Reserve Bank of India has allowed infrastructure finance companies (IFCs) to have a risk weight of 50 percent on bonds that cover their public-private partnerships as well as commercial operation date projects. * Deposits and advances with Indian banks have shrunk so far in the fiscal year that began in April, with sluggish economic growth crimping loan demand, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India to release Jan-March quarter GDP data. (0630GMT) * India to also release fiscal deficit data for last fiscal year and infrastructure output data for April. * State-run oil refiners likely to announce a petrol price cut amidst a nation-wide general strike to protest the recent steep hike. * RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan to deliver keynote address at Citigroup's investor conference. The event is closed to media. (1300GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * GMR Infrastructure has closed its jumbo 54 billion rupees ($971 million) highway road project deal, the country's largest highway project to date. The deal was signed on May 24, ahead of the May 28 deadline to achieve the financial closure. (IFR) * Essar Group is rumoured to be planning secondary share sales in some of its group companies to comply with Sebi's coming free-float requirement of 25 percent. Wednesday, it announced that Port of Antwerp International had invested 1.75 billion in Essar Ports through GDRs, giving it a 4 percent stake as part of a strategic alliance. (IFR) * Bharti Airtel is looking to borrow bilateral loans from three to four banks. The size and tenor of the borrowings are unclear, but the borrower is said to be looking to raise funds for refinancing of existing debt. Bharti has a $2 billion 18-month bridge loan due in June. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.75-80 56.63 56.95 56.63 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) May 30* -107.4 mln Month-to-date** -4.33 bln Year-to-date** 424.09 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 30, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 29 12.26 bln Month-to-date 37.77 bln Year-to-date 193.88 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 30, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 30 Foreign Banks -14.06 bln Public Sector Banks -3.30 bln Private Sector Banks 10.42 bln Mutual Funds 5.12 bln Others 6.01 bln Primary Dealers -4.16 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government bonds June 1 150 bln BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) 9.81% 2013 Interest May 30 5395.50 10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of May 30 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 36 bids for 829.1 billion rupees ($14.75 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 81.53 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)