Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 1
June 1, 2012 / 3:22 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR could hit a fresh record high during the
session as the euro hits a two-year low and as Asian
shares extended losses on concerns over China's factory activity
data. Pair last closed at 56.08/09, after hitting a record high
of 56.52 in early trade. 	
    * Asian shares and the euro extended losses on Friday as
China's factory activity data delivered its weakest reading this
year, highlighting concerns the worsening euro zone debt crisis
will further undermine global economic growth. 	
    * The euro hit a two-year low on Friday and was seen at risk
of falling further in coming weeks, dogged by worries that Spain
may need external aid to shore up its struggling banking sector
and fix its public finances. 	
    * Brent crude fell towards $101 a barrel on Friday, kicking
off June in the red after posting its worst month since 2008 in
May, after data showed manufacturing activity in No. 2 oil user
China dropped more than forecast. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 	
   * India's central bank is in favour of relaxing the
investment limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in
sovereign bonds, and also doing away with witholding tax, a key
hindrance cited by dealers in expanding the debt market,
according to a bank panel. [ID: nL4E8GV4XI]	
   *  India announced a series of austerity steps on Thursday,
including a 10 percent cut in non-plan expenditure for this
fiscal year, which analysts said were not enough and would not
have much impact on the country's overall spending.
 	
   * Credit to industry grew at a slower pace in April, compared
with the same period in the previous year, while advances to
agriculture grew faster, data from the Reserve Bank of India on
Thursday showed.   	
	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * India to release the monthly trade data for April  
(0530GMT)	
    * India to also release Manufacturing PMI for May.	
    * Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi meets Indian
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh 	
    * Weekly central bank statement on foreign reserves, bank
lending are expected.	
       	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * Jindal Steel & Power's $150 million five-year term loan,
which was launched to general syndication early this month, is
likely to close by around the end of June.	
          	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    56.68-73 56.67 56.90 56.55  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 31*           -6.66 bln  	
    Month-to-date**     -3.47 bln 	
    Year-to-date**    424.94 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 31, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 31           2.08 bln         	
    Month-to-date  35.69 bln        	
    Year-to-date  191.80 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 31, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 31	
    Foreign Banks                  26.86 bln	
    Public Sector Banks              - 50.04 bln	
    Private Sector Banks               3.77 bln	
    Mutual Funds                       1.30 bln 	
    Others                            -5.43 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -26.18 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
Government bonds    June 1       150 bln	
                 	
     LIQUIDITY, as of May 31	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
36 bids for 853.1 billion rupees ($15.1 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.  	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 101.95 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.02 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

