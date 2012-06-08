FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 8
June 8, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR could resume gain after dropping to a
2-week low on Thursday, as most Asian stocks were in the red and
euro retreated from the recent highs. Pair last closed at
54.94/95. 	
    * Asian shares edged lower on Friday, hurt by disappointment
that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no clues on
whether a U.S. easing was in the offer, outweighing any positive
effect from China rate cuts. 	
    * The euro and commodity currencies nursed modest losses on
Friday, having seen gains sparked by a surprise Chinese interest
rate cut quickly evaporate after the U.S. central bank offered
no hint of imminent monetary stimulus. 	
    * U.S. crude futures fell more than $2 on Friday, pressured
by uncertainty about the fragile economic recovery in top oil
consumer the United States after its central bank chief offered
few clues about more stimulus measures. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 	
    * India plans a roadshow next week in five Gulf countries to
attract sovereign funds and other investors to help revive
slowing growth in Asia's third largest economy. 	
    	
     KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will speak at the
Skoch Summit (0500 GMT)	
    * India's commerce and trade minister Anand Sharma will be
at an industry body seminar on Foreign Trade Policy (0630 GMT)	
    * RBI's new 10-year government bond auction (0930 GMT)	
    * Kaushik Basu, chief economic adviser to the government of
India, will deliver a commemorative lecture on trade and
development at Export-Import Bank of India. (0230 GMT)	
                              	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * The country's top lender State Bank of India is
planning a US$1bn global bond by August, a move that could
reopen the market for other banks on the subcontinent. (IFR)  	
   	
   	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    55.30-35 55.37 55.43 54.90  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    June 7*              6.75 bln  	
    Month-to-date**     -18.08 bln 	
    Year-to-date**     406.87 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 7, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    June 7         10.54 bln         	
    Month-to-date 18.23 bln        	
    Year-to-date  210.03 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 7, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               June 7	
    Foreign Banks                 29.62 bln	
    Public Sector Banks              -17.05 bln	
    Private Sector Banks              -5.55 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      -1.29 bln	
    Others                            -2.31 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -3.43 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 8	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 42 bids for 865.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction.
 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI remain steady at 102.72
bln rupees. 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.23 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

