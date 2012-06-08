Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 8

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR could resume gain after dropping to a 2-week low on Thursday, as most Asian stocks were in the red and euro retreated from the recent highs. Pair last closed at 54.94/95. * Asian shares edged lower on Friday, hurt by disappointment that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no clues on whether a U.S. easing was in the offer, outweighing any positive effect from China rate cuts. * The euro and commodity currencies nursed modest losses on Friday, having seen gains sparked by a surprise Chinese interest rate cut quickly evaporate after the U.S. central bank offered no hint of imminent monetary stimulus. * U.S. crude futures fell more than $2 on Friday, pressured by uncertainty about the fragile economic recovery in top oil consumer the United States after its central bank chief offered few clues about more stimulus measures. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India plans a roadshow next week in five Gulf countries to attract sovereign funds and other investors to help revive slowing growth in Asia's third largest economy. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty will speak at the Skoch Summit (0500 GMT) * India's commerce and trade minister Anand Sharma will be at an industry body seminar on Foreign Trade Policy (0630 GMT) * RBI's new 10-year government bond auction (0930 GMT) * Kaushik Basu, chief economic adviser to the government of India, will deliver a commemorative lecture on trade and development at Export-Import Bank of India. (0230 GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The country's top lender State Bank of India is planning a US$1bn global bond by August, a move that could reopen the market for other banks on the subcontinent. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.30-35 55.37 55.43 54.90 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 7* 6.75 bln Month-to-date** -18.08 bln Year-to-date** 406.87 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 7, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 7 10.54 bln Month-to-date 18.23 bln Year-to-date 210.03 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 7, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 7 Foreign Banks 29.62 bln Public Sector Banks -17.05 bln Private Sector Banks -5.55 bln Mutual Funds -1.29 bln Others -2.31 bln Primary Dealers -3.43 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY, as of June 8 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 42 bids for 865.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI remain steady at 102.72 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.23 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)