Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 27
June 27, 2012 / 3:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares were flat and the euro pressured on Wednesday
as investors seemed convinced a European summit this week will
fail to take concrete action to solve the euro debt crisis, with
Germany staunchly opposed to sharing the region's debt burden.  
 
    * The euro inched lower on Wednesday and held near a
two-week low hit the previous day, as hopes faded that a
European summit would deliver concrete measures to ease the
region's sovereign debt crisis. 
    * Brent oil futures jumped 2 percent to top $93 a barrel on
Tuesday, widening its premium against U.S. crude as a growing
strike by oil workers in Norway tightened North Sea supplies.
 
 
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 
    * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh took charge of the finance
portfolio on Tuesday following the resignation of Pranab
Mukherjee. (Economic Times)
    * Coca-Cola Co announced a further $3 billion in
investment in India over the next eight years on Tuesday as the
world's biggest soft drinks maker seeks to expand in a country
where its flagship brand trails rival Pepsi. 
   *  Global private equity funds, which poured tens of billions
of dollars into India investments when the economy and currency
were flying high a few years ago, may be stuck with those
holdings much longer than planned as the rupee's plunge plays
havoc with their exit options.    
        
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * India aviation minister Ajit Singh to brief media.
(0530GMT)
    * General Motors' Indian unit holds a press event with
senior executives in New Delhi. (0700GMT)
                           
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
    * Suzlon Energy, the world's fifth-largest wind turbine
maker, expects to tie up an up-to-$300-million loan to repay its
offshore bondholders, a senior company official said on
Monday.(IFR)
    * Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, State
Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have been
mandated for Indian Oil Corp's $300 million five-year term loan.
The four banks are underwriting the bullet loan which will be
launched in July.(IFR)
    * Around half a dozen banks have committed so far to the
$100 million three-year term loan for Power Finance Corp. The
banks, mostly from Taiwan and Japan, have put in commitments
totalling $85 million in general syndication. (IFR)
      
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume
    57.34-40 57.80 57.50 57.35  High
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 
    June 26*            130.3 mln  
    Month-to-date**     -1.60 bln 
    Year-to-date**    423.35 bln
    * Provisional NSE data
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 26, as submitted
by custodians)
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  
                Debt        
    June 25         -1.72 bln         
    Month-to-date  20.28 bln        
    Year-to-date  212.08 bln        
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 26, as submitted by
custodians)
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                               June 26
    Foreign Banks                 143.6 mln
    Public Sector Banks                1.33 bln
    Private Sector Banks              -3.67 bln
    Mutual Funds                      104.4 mln 
    Others                             1.41 bln
    Primary Dealers                     679 mln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
  
  BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS     
SDL 07.83%, 2012         Redemption Jun 28           5442.55   
(2 States)   
SDL 07.90%, 2012         Redemption Jun 28           4677.75   
(2 States)   
SDL 08.00%, 2012         Redemption Jun 28            728.00   
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)   
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jun 29          90008.50   
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Jun 29          30000.00   
SDL 09.38%, 2018         Interest   Jun 30            375.20  
(WEST BENGAL)  
SDL 09.40%, 2018         Interest   Jun 30            235.00  
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  
SDL 09.59%, 2018         Interest   Jun 30            479.50  
(UTTAR PRADESH)
 
For full table, see 
   
    
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT
T-Bills            June 27      150 bln 
Government Bonds   June 29      150 bln 

     
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 26
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
41 bids for 1.02 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted a sole bid for 2 billion rupees at the reverse
repo auction. 
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 114.09 bln
rupees 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.19 trln
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

