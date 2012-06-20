FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 20
June 20, 2012 / 3:01 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 20

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the euro clung to most
of the previous session's gains as investors bet that Europe's
worsening debt crisis and faltering global growth will prompt
major central banks to launch a new round of monetary stimulus. 
 
    * The euro eased versus the dollar but clung to much of the
previous day's gains on Wednesday, with investors focusing on
whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt further monetary
stimulus to support the economy's recovery. 
    * Brent crude edged lower on Tuesday on relief that
negotiations to defuse the dispute over Iran's nuclear program
led to plans for technical talks in July, while hopes for more
monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve helped lift U.S.
crude. 
 
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 120 billion
rupees ($2.14 billion) of bonds through an open market operation
on Friday, it said in a statement on Tuesday. 
    * The Indian government has extended its interest subvention
of 2 percent on export credit to March 31, 2013, for certain
employment-oriented sectors, the Reserve Bank of India said in a
statement on Tuesday. 
    * India's central bank governor warned inflation is above
acceptable levels and he called on the government to do more to
support the flagging economy after a controversial decision to
leave rates unchanged in the face of pressure for a cut.
 

    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * RBI to sell 140 billion rupees of treasury bills.
      
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS  
    * Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank, State
Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have submitted a
joint bid in response to Indian Oil Corp's request for proposals
for a $300 million five-year bullet term loan. (IFR)
    * A Taiwanese bank has committed $10 million to the $100
million three-year term loan for Power Finance Corp and more
than a dozen banks have been processing the credit. (IFR)
   * India's GVK Power and Infrastructure is seeking
to raise $500 million to $600 million by selling a stake in its
Singapore arm and is in talks with Government of Singapore
Investment Corp for a potential deal, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said. 

 
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume
    56.23-27 56.42 56.40 56.21  High
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 
    June 19*          -933.0 mln 
    Month-to-date**    -3.87 bln 
    Year-to-date** 421.07 bln
    * Provisional NSE data
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 19, as submitted
by custodians)
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  
                Debt        
    June 18           3.15 bln         
    Month-to-date  14.87 bln        
    Year-to-date  206.66 bln        
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 19, as submitted by
custodians)
    
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
    
                             June 19
    Foreign Banks                 -3.11 bln
    Public Sector Banks                8.17 bln
    Private Sector Banks               2.68 bln
    Mutual Funds                      -1.21 bln
    Others                           -747.4 mln
    Primary Dealers                   -5.76 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd    
    
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
    
SDL 08.45%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            380.25  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.46%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            211.50  
(RAJASTHAN)  
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            440.79  
(3 States)  
SDL 08.49%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            265.31  
(MADHYA PRADESH)  
SDL 08.52%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20            170.83  
(ASSAM)  
SDL 08.57%, 2017         Interest   Jun 20             42.85  
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  
SDL 08.78%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            676.06  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.79%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            879.00  
(MAHARASHTRA)  
SDL 08.80%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21           1284.36  
(3 States)  
SDL 08.81%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            572.65  
(WEST BENGAL)  
SDL 08.83%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            176.60  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.88%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            222.00  
(RAJASTHAN)  
SDL 08.90%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21             66.75  
(NAGALAND)  
8.76% FRB 2020           Interest   Jun 21           5694.00  
SDL 08.34%, 2020         Interest   Jun 22           1042.50  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.35%, 2020         Interest   Jun 22            208.75  
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  
SDL 08.37%, 2020         Interest   Jun 22             79.52  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.54%,  202         Interest   Jun 22            277.55  
(PUNJAB)  
SDL 08.56%, 2021         Interest   Jun 22           1070.00  
(3 States)  
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   Jun 22            430.00  
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  
7.35% 2024               Interest   Jun 22           3675.00  
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jun 22         100127.50  
182 days T-Bill    
For full table, see 
  
     WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)  
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT 
91-Day T-Bills      June 20       90 bln
182-Day T-Bills     June 20       50 bln
Govt Bonds          June 22      150 bln
OMO Bonds           June 22      120 bln
       
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 19
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
51 bids for 1.33 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and
got no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction. 
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 109.06 bln
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trln
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
