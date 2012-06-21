FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 21
June 21, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 21

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    *  Asian stocks struggled and commodities fell broadly on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve ramped up monetary stimulus
by expanding "Operation Twist", but disappointed some investors
who had been hoping for more aggressive measures. 
    * The dollar held off a one-month low against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday, no worse for wear even after the
Federal Reserve delivered another dash of monetary stimulus and
said it was ready to do more if necessary. 
    * World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday
to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude
inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed
at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the
economy. 
 
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered another round
of monetary stimulus and said it was ready to do even more to
help a U.S. economic recovery that looks increasingly
fragile. 
    * Asia's top companies are less upbeat on their business
outlook than in the first quarter, with mounting concern over
the euro zone crisis and a slowdown in China's growth, according
to the latest Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment
Survey, published on Wednesday. 
    * India's oil products demand is likely to grow an annual
6.1 percent in 2012/13, the highest in five years, as the
government's thrust on infrastructure to boost the economy is
set to spur consumption of industrial fuels. 
    * India could export up to 3 million tonnes of wheat to Iran
if supplies are requested, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on
Wednesday, as India seeks to reduce huge wheat stocks and help
settle payment for a large oil import bill. 
    
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * João Cravinho, Ambassador of the European Union to India,
will host a media briefing at 1030 GMT.
    * Ministerial panel meet on 2G airwave auction starting
price at 1130 GMT.
      
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS  
    * Moser Baer said it  was considering various
options to restructure its $88.5 million outstanding foreign
currency convertible bonds, which redeems today.(IFR)
    * Education service provider Educomp Solutions 
disclosed  it has raised $155 million via external commercial
borrowings, of which it plans to pay off foreign currency
convertible bonds worth $78.5 million.(IFR)
    *  India's Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is looking for
alternative coal and iron ore projects following a disagreement
with Bolivia over power supplies for its $2.1 billion venture in
the country, the company's top executive told Reuters on
Wednesday. [ID: nL1E8HKBX6]

 
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume
    56.65-70 56.56 56.90 56.43  High
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 
    June 20*          1.20 bln
    Month-to-date**    -2.45 bln 
    Year-to-date** 422.49 bln
    * Provisional NSE data
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 20, as submitted
by custodians)
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  
                Debt        
    June 19           2.73 bln         
    Month-to-date  17.60 bln        
    Year-to-date  209.40 bln        
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 20, as submitted by
custodians)
    
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
    
                             June 20
    Foreign Banks                 -7.13 bln
    Public Sector Banks                9.12 bln
    Private Sector Banks               4.01 bln
    Mutual Funds                      -3.04 bln
    Others                             3.48 bln
    Primary Dealers                   -6.44 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd    
    
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS    
SDL 08.78%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            676.06  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.79%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            879.00  
(MAHARASHTRA)  
SDL 08.80%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21           1284.36  
(3 States)  
SDL 08.81%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            572.65  
(WEST BENGAL)  
SDL 08.83%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            176.60  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.88%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21            222.00  
(RAJASTHAN)  
SDL 08.90%, 2021         Interest   Jun 21             66.75  
(NAGALAND)  
8.76% FRB 2020           Interest   Jun 21           5694.00  
SDL 08.34%, 2020         Interest   Jun 22           1042.50  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.35%, 2020         Interest   Jun 22            208.75  
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  
SDL 08.37%, 2020         Interest   Jun 22             79.52  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.54%,  202         Interest   Jun 22            277.55  
(PUNJAB)  
SDL 08.56%, 2021         Interest   Jun 22           1070.00  
(3 States)  
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   Jun 22            430.00  
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  
7.35% 2024               Interest   Jun 22           3675.00  
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jun 22         100127.50  
182 days T-Bill    
SDL 06.80%, 2012         Interest   Jun 23           1135.10  
(22 States)  
SDL 08.09%, 2020         Interest   Jun 23            202.25  
(RAJASTHAN)  
SDL 08.11%, 2020         Interest   Jun 23            405.50  
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  
SDL 08.13%, 2020         Interest   Jun 23            325.20  
(UTTAR PRADESH)  
SDL 08.35%, 2019         Interest   Jun 23            417.50  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.36%, 2019         Interest   Jun 23            418.00  
(TAMIL NADU)  
SDL 08.37%, 2019         Interest   Jun 23            194.60  
(PUNJAB)  
SDL 08.40%, 2019         Interest   Jun 23             84.00  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.42%, 2019         Interest   Jun 23            421.00  
(WEST BENGAL)  
SDL 08.44%, 2019         Interest   Jun 23            633.00  
(UTTAR PRADESH)
For full table, see 
  
     WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)  
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT 
Govt Bonds          June 22      150 bln
OMO Bonds           June 22      120 bln
       
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 20
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 49 bids for 1.25 trillion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system and a sole bid for 550 million rupees at its one-day
reverse repo auction. 
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 107.88 bln
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.92 trln
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

