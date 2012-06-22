FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 22
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 22, 2012 / 2:56 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 22

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar
hovered near its highest in a week-and-a-half after weak
manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China
heightened fears over the outlook for global growth. 
    * The U.S. dollar hovered at 1-1/2 week highs against a
basket of major currencies on Friday, staying buoyed following a
long-anticipated credit ratings downgrade of the world's major
banks by Moody's. 
    * Brent crude slid nearly 4 percent in heavy trading on
Thursday, dropping below $90 a barrel for the first time in 18
months as weak economic data from China, the United States and
Europe pointed to prospects for slower oil demand. 
 
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of 15 of
the world's biggest banks on Thursday in an expected move that
was part of a broad review of major financial institutions.
 
    * India's central bank has allowed lenders to hold long and
short positions in government bonds in their trading portfolios,
and said they can short sell the securities only if they cover
their positions through purchases in the market. 
    * India's crucial monsoon rainfall picked up from early lows
last week, the weather office said, but concerns remain as it is
still below average and the rains are behind schedule
particularly in the grain bowl of the north-west. 
    * Eleven cement makers were slapped with $1.1 billion in
fines on Thursday for price fixing, a record penalty from
India's increasingly assertive anti-trust
regulator. 
    
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * State Bank of India will hold a shareholders meeting in
Mumbai on Friday at 1000 GMT.
    * India's weather office to release its second official
forecast which some experts expect to be revised slightly below
average.
      
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS  
    * Telecoms giant Reliance Communications could set
a new yield benchmark when it launches its Singapore business
trust IPO of up to $1 billion in the coming weeks.(IFR)
    * Tulip Telecom is understood to be looking to
issue a new convertible bond to raise $100-$150 million. It has
an existing zero-coupon CB which falls due on August 26 and has
$97 million outstanding. Proceeds will be used to refinance
this. (IFR)
    * Two banks have joined the $470 million five-year term loan
for GMR Coal Resources in senior syndication and the loan has
gone into general syndication.Bank of Baroda and Bank of India
joined at the senior level with $50 million each. The banks join
MLA and bookrunner Standard Chartered Bank. (IFR)
    * Indian companies looking to repay foreign currency
convertible bonds will see their interest expenses rise 25
percent on average due to higher refinancing cost, Standard &
Poor's said, amid risk aversion globally and a sharp fall in the
rupee. 

 
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume
    57.29-33 56.83 57.34 56.77  High
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 
    June 21*          -2.57 bln
    Month-to-date**       73 mln 
    Year-to-date** 425.02 bln
    * Provisional NSE data
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 21, as submitted
by custodians)
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  
                Debt        
    June 20           1.80 bln         
    Month-to-date  19.40 bln        
    Year-to-date  211.20 bln        
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 21, as submitted by
custodians)
    
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
    
                             June 21
    Foreign Banks                  3.69 bln
    Public Sector Banks               -9.48 bln
    Private Sector Banks               9.21 bln
    Mutual Funds                      -2.07 bln
    Others                            -2.47 bln
    Primary Dealers                    1.18 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd    
    
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS    

SDL 06.80%, 2012         Interest   Jun 23           1135.10  
(22 States)  
SDL 08.09%, 2020         Interest   Jun 23            202.25  
(RAJASTHAN)  
SDL 08.11%, 2020         Interest   Jun 23            405.50  
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  
SDL 08.13%, 2020         Interest   Jun 23            325.20  
(UTTAR PRADESH)  
SDL 08.35%, 2019         Interest   Jun 23            417.50  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.36%, 2019         Interest   Jun 23            418.00  
(TAMIL NADU)  
SDL 08.37%, 2019         Interest   Jun 23            194.60  
(PUNJAB)  
SDL 08.40%, 2019         Interest   Jun 23             84.00  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.42%, 2019         Interest   Jun 23            421.00  
(WEST BENGAL)  
SDL 08.44%, 2019         Interest   Jun 23            633.00  
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 06.34%, 2018         Interest   Jun 25             61.96  
(JHARKHAND)  
SDL 06.38%, 2018         Interest   Jun 25            255.20  
(KERALA)  
SDL 06.40%, 2018         Interest   Jun 25            320.00  
(TAMIL NADU)  
SDL 06.41%, 2018         Interest   Jun 25            372.42  
(RAJASTHAN)  
SDL 06.43%, 2018         Interest   Jun 25            285.40  
(WEST BENGAL)  
SDL 06.45%, 2018         Interest   Jun 25            241.88  
(BIHAR)  
SDL 07.80%, 2019         Interest   Jun 25             19.50  
(MEGHALAYA)  
SDL 07.82%, 2019         Interest   Jun 25            195.50  
(PUNJAB)  
SDL 07.83%, 2019         Interest   Jun 25           1526.85  
(6 States)  
SDL 07.84%, 2019         Interest   Jun 25            196.00  
(UTTAR PRADESH)  
SDL 07.89%, 2019         Interest   Jun 25            394.50  
(BIHAR)
For full table, see 
  
     WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)  
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT 
Govt Bonds          June 22      150 bln
OMO Bonds           June 22      120 bln
       
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 21
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
47 bids for 1.12 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and
no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction. 
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rises to 108.53 bln
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.07 trln
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
