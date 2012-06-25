FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 25
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 25, 2012 / 3:01 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 25

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    *  Asian shares mostly slipped on Monday and the safe-haven
dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and
Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor
confidence, but Japanese stocks were supported by a weaker yen.
 
    *  Currency markets got off to a subdued start on Monday,
with the safe-haven U.S. dollar holding on to most of last
week's gains ahead of another European summit that could take
the region a step closer to containing its debt crisis. 
    * Brent held steady near $91 on Monday on support from lower
output after the threat of a storm shut nearly a quarter of U.S.
offshore crude and gas output and as key euro zone leaders
backed a $156 billion plan to revive growth in the debt-laden
region. 
 
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    *  India will unveil measures on Monday to arrest the slide
of its currency, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on
Saturday, a day after the rupee hit a new record low against the
dollar. 
    *  Investment banks and brokerages across Asia have launched
a sweeping round of job cuts as Europe's debt crisis and China's
economic slowdown bite into the region's financial activity. 
 
    *  Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was overseas and his
outgoing finance minister was clearing his desk last week as the
government quietly began preparing the ground for a new push to
open up India's $450 billion retail sector to foreign firms.
 
 
 
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * India to announce measures to check rupee's slide.
    * Two-day Antwerp-based conference featuring India's trade
minister Anand Sharma.

    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS  
   * Sweden's IKEA, the world's largest furniture
maker, will invest 600 million euros ($756.36 million) in the
Indian retail market, a trade ministry official said on
Friday. 
   * Suzlon Group, which controls wind-turbine maker Suzlon
Energy, said on Saturday it will sell stake in its
China manufacturing unit to China Power New Energy Development
Co. Ltd. for 3.4 billion rupees ($60 million).
 


     USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume
    57.43-48 57.63 57.66 57.48  High
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 
    June 22*          -1.74 bln
    Month-to-date**    -2.31 mln 
    Year-to-date** 422.63 bln
    * Provisional NSE data
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 22, as submitted
by custodians)
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  
                Debt        
    June 21            682 mln         
    Month-to-date  20.08 bln        
    Year-to-date  211.88 bln        
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 22, as submitted by
custodians)
    
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
    
                              June 22
    Foreign Banks                 -4.55 bln
    Public Sector Banks                -178 mln
    Private Sector Banks              203.3 mln
    Mutual Funds                       5.18 bln
    Others                            -2.47 bln
    Primary Dealers                    4.91 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd    
    
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS    
11.60% 2020              Interest   Jun 27           2900.00  
SDL 07.83%, 2012         Redemption Jun 28           5442.55  
(2 States)  
SDL 07.90%, 2012         Redemption Jun 28           4677.75  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.00%, 2012         Redemption Jun 28            728.00  
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jun 29          90008.50  
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Jun 29          30000.00  

For full table, see 
  
     WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)  
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT 
T-Bills            June 27      150 bln

       
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 22
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
40 bids for 1.06 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a
sole bid for 100 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo
auction. 
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rises to 108.64 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.35 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
