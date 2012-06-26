FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 26
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 26, 2012 / 2:46 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 26

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    *   Asian shares were down on Tuesday as investors remained
sceptical that a European leaders summit later this week will
produce any substantive measures to solve the region's
protracted debt crisis. 
    *  The euro was on the defensive near a two-week low against
the dollar on Tuesday on growing worries that an upcoming
European summit would produce nothing to solve the region's debt
crisis. 
    * Oil steadied on Monday as short-covering countered easing
concerns that Tropical Storm Debby would batter U.S. production
platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and fading hopes that a European
summit would produce a viable solution to the region's debt
crisis. 
 
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.6 billion) of debt
on June 29, including 40 billion rupees of a new five-year bond
maturing in 2017, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
 
    * 9 Indian PSU lenders have formed consortium for financing
infrastructure projects with project cost over 10 billion
rupees. 
    * Essar Energy said it received provisional
approval to clear forests at its Mahan coal block in India's
Madhya Pradesh state, but its shares fell as the news
highlighted regulatory hurdles delaying its power projects in
the country. 
    * India is optimistic it can seal a free trade deal with the
European Union and is urging its negotiating partner to settle
the details of an agreement it says would benefit both their
stumbling economies. 
 
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS  
   * India took a handful of measures to prop up the embattled
rupee on Monday, including increasing the limit on foreign
investment in government bonds by $5 billion to $20 billion, the
central bank said. 
   * State Bank of India is said to have held informal talks
with banks as it plans to raise at least $1 billion through a
Reg S/144a issue in August - or even earlier - according to
bankers involved in the discussions. The bank has not handed out
RFPs for this deal. (IFR)
   * Jindal Steel and Power could be looking to raise dollars to
partly refinance its $75 million loan maturing in November 2012
in addition to fresh borrowing. On top of that, JSPL has a
planned capex of about 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) in the
fiscal year that started in April which it may look at funding
through dollar bonds. (IFR)
   * Oil and Natural Gas Corp plans to list ONGC Videsh, its
overseas investment arm, but not before next year at the
earliest. It is heard to be looking to sell a stake of 10-15
percent in an IPO in India, with an overseas offering also a
possibility. (IFR)
   * Credit Suisse, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank and Westpac Banking
Corp have clubbed a $225 million five-year term loan for JSW
Steel. Funds from the bullet loan refinance foreign currency
convertible bonds maturing on June 28. (IFR)


     USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume
    57.32-36 57.40 57.60 57.35  High
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 
    June 25*          1.53 bln
    Month-to-date**    -3.51 mln 
    Year-to-date** 421.44 bln
    * Provisional NSE data
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 25, as submitted
by custodians)
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  
                Debt        
    June 22           1.92 bln         
    Month-to-date  22.00 bln        
    Year-to-date  213.80 bln        
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 25, as submitted by
custodians)
    
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
    
                              June 25
    Foreign Banks                  5.33 bln
    Public Sector Banks               -8.17 bln
    Private Sector Banks              203.3 mln
    Mutual Funds                       -491 mln
    Others                             5.43 bln
    Primary Dealers                  147.4  mln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd    
    
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS    
11.60% 2020              Interest   Jun 27           2900.00  
SDL 07.83%, 2012         Redemption Jun 28           5442.55  
(2 States)  
SDL 07.90%, 2012         Redemption Jun 28           4677.75  
(2 States)  
SDL 08.00%, 2012         Redemption Jun 28            728.00  
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jun 29          90008.50  
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Jun 29          30000.00  

For full table, see 
  
     WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)  
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT 
T-Bills            June 27      150 bln
Government Bonds   June 29      150 bln

       
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 25
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
40 bids for 999.30 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a
sole bid for 200 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo
auction. 
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 106.28 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.32 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

