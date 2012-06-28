FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 28
June 28, 2012 / 2:51 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 28

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares rose on Thursday on encouraging U.S. economic
data, but prices could falter with markets tense ahead of a
European summit deeply divided on how to tackle the protracted
euro zone debt crisis and stop it spreading further. 
    * The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on
Thursday, though its downside was seen limited lest an impending
summit of European leaders surprised markets with concrete
measures to tackle the region's debt crisis. 
    * Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as tighter North Sea
supplies and strong U.S. economic data put on the back burner
concerns that a European summit would do little to solve he
region's debt crisis. 
 
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 
    * Prime Minister Manmohan Singh summoned officials on
Wednesday to formulate an economic revival plan in part
addressing problems in tax policy and said he also wanted to
revive the "animal spirit" of Indian economic
growth. 
    * India banks' growth in deposits and loans was sluggish in
the month to June 15, the Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday. 
    * India's central bank said standalone primary dealers will
not be allowed to raise capital through short-term bonds from
July 1, and should instead issue long-tenure debt to strengthen
their capital base and align with Basel III norms for banks.
 
    * Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discussed opening up
the country's $450 billion retail sector to foreign supermarkets
and fuel subsidy reforms in a meeting with finance ministry
officials on Wednesday, a government source told
Reuters. 
    * Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told finance ministry
officials that the government needs to fix problems over
taxation, resolve issues in the mutual funds industry and tackle
a slowdown in the insurance sector. 
    * As the Indian rupee tumbles to record lows, Anil Jain, the
chairman of a company which dismantles old ships, is in a bind:
like many of the country's many small and medium-sized firms,
his only way to hedge foreign currency risk is hope. 
 

        
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * RBI Deputy Governor K.C.Chakrabarty and several bankers
speak at CII Banking-Tech Summit in Mumbai. 
    * India will host an international investment summit for
Afghanistan in New Delhi as part of its new policy of proactive
engagement in that country. 
                           
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
    * Strides Arcolab said it had managed to redeem $80 million
CBs due in 2012 from its cash balances. The company paid $116
million to its bondholders including redemption premium of
45.058 percent.(IFR)
    * At least two Asian banks have committed to the $150
million five-year term loan for Jindal Steel & Power in general
syndication and a handful of banks are getting credit approvals.
(IFR)
    * UK lender HSBC on Wednesday offered its entire
stakes in India's Axis Bank and Yes Bank 
through share sales worth up to 24.5 billion rupees ($429.5
million), according to a term sheet obtained by
Reuters. 
    
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume
    57.21-26 57.50 57.54 57.18  High
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 
    June 27*             861 mln  
    Month-to-date**     -736 mln 
    Year-to-date**    424.21 bln
    * Provisional NSE data
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 27, as submitted
by custodians)
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  
                Debt        
    June 26         -1.73 bln         
    Month-to-date  18.55 bln        
    Year-to-date  210.35 bln        
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 27, as submitted by
custodians)
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                               June 27
    Foreign Banks                -14.48 bln
    Public Sector Banks               18.81 bln
    Private Sector Banks              -1.60 bln
    Mutual Funds                      -3.63 bln 
    Others                             5.57 bln
    Primary Dealers                   -4.66 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
  
  BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS     

91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jun 29          90008.50   
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Jun 29          30000.00   
SDL 09.38%, 2018         Interest   Jun 30            375.20  
(WEST BENGAL)  
SDL 09.40%, 2018         Interest   Jun 30            235.00  
(ANDHRA PRADESH)  
SDL 09.59%, 2018         Interest   Jun 30            479.50  
(UTTAR PRADESH) 

For full table, see 
   
    
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT
Government Bonds   June 29      150 bln 
                   
     
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 27
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 34 bids for 809.65 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It also accepted 3 bids for 4.8 billion rupees at the
reverse repo auction. 
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 96.19 bln
rupees 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trln
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

