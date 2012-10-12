FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Oct 12
October 12, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Oct 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Friday, but were on
course for a losing week as worries about weak corporate
earnings and slowing global economic growth limit the appeal of
riskier assets. 
    * The euro rose slightly on Friday after snapping a
three-day decline the day before when the International Monetary
Fund said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to
cut budget deficits, while the yen fell broadly as risk aversion
eased. 
    * Oil prices rose on Thursday to their highest levels in
weeks as tensions between Syria and Turkey escalated, while
maintenance on North Sea oilfields pushed the premium for
Europe's Brent crude to another one-year high. 
    * U.S. Treasuries were supported on Friday, with the
benchmark 10-year yield staying near this week's low on concerns
about corporate earnings and uncertainty over the U.S.
presidential election. 

      LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 11
    * BSE index 18,804.75 points (+0.93 pct)  
    * NSE index 5,708.05 points (+0.99 pct) 
    * Rupee 52.6850/6950 per dollar (53.0450/0550) 
    * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.16 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.97 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.60 pct) 
    * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) 
    
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Next year offers only a slight improvement for a global
economy hit by recession in Europe and slowing or moribund
growth in Asia and the United States, according to Reuters polls
of hundreds economists worldwide. 
    * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $552 million in the
local forex market in August and bought $100 million, compared
with net sales of $785 million in the previous month, data from
the central bank showed on Thursday. 
        
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * India will release industrial output growth data for
August on Oct. 12 around 11.00 IST (5.30 GMT). 
                              
    MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
    * Apollo Tyres is in early talks to acquire a
majority stake in U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, in
a deal valued at around $600 million, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters. 
    * Religare Health Trust priced its 567 million-share
Singapore business trust IPO at S$0.90 ($0.73), below the
recently guided S$0.91-$0.95 range. (IFR)
        
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume
    52.90-95    52.90     52.91    52.78    Moderate
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Oct. 11*                $197.91 mln#
    Month-to-date**           $1.80 bln 
    Year-to-date**           $17.66 bln         
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 11 on
SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 52.7 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *  
                              Debt             
    Oct. 10                -$43.36 mln
    Month-to-date          $234.91 mln
    Year-to-date             $5.03 bln                    
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 11 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Oct. 11
    Foreign Banks                       -7.75 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 12.57 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -3.12 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -2.10 bln 
    Others                               3.21 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -2.80 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
     WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) 
MATURITIES            DATE            AMOUNT 
Bonds                Oct. 12         130 bln
    
    INFLOWS
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Oct 12         112410.00 
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Oct 12          50000.00 
SDL 05.85%, 2015         Interest   Oct 13           1594.87 
(27 States) 
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   Oct 13            209.75 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.56%, 2020         Interest   Oct 13            342.40 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 08.57%, 2020         Interest   Oct 13           1071.25 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.58%, 2020         Interest   Oct 13           1072.50 
(2 States)
For detailed table, see: 

    LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 11
    * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday accepted all
29 bids for 692.65 billion rupees ($13.1 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse
repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system. [ID: n I8E8JO015]
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 140.82 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.70 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

