Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Oct 12

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Friday, but were on course for a losing week as worries about weak corporate earnings and slowing global economic growth limit the appeal of riskier assets. * The euro rose slightly on Friday after snapping a three-day decline the day before when the International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget deficits, while the yen fell broadly as risk aversion eased. * Oil prices rose on Thursday to their highest levels in weeks as tensions between Syria and Turkey escalated, while maintenance on North Sea oilfields pushed the premium for Europe's Brent crude to another one-year high. * U.S. Treasuries were supported on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year yield staying near this week's low on concerns about corporate earnings and uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 11 * BSE index 18,804.75 points (+0.93 pct) * NSE index 5,708.05 points (+0.99 pct) * Rupee 52.6850/6950 per dollar (53.0450/0550) * 10-year bond yield 8.16 pct (8.16 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.60 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Next year offers only a slight improvement for a global economy hit by recession in Europe and slowing or moribund growth in Asia and the United States, according to Reuters polls of hundreds economists worldwide. * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $552 million in the local forex market in August and bought $100 million, compared with net sales of $785 million in the previous month, data from the central bank showed on Thursday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India will release industrial output growth data for August on Oct. 12 around 11.00 IST (5.30 GMT). MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Apollo Tyres is in early talks to acquire a majority stake in U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, in a deal valued at around $600 million, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. * Religare Health Trust priced its 567 million-share Singapore business trust IPO at S$0.90 ($0.73), below the recently guided S$0.91-$0.95 range. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 52.90-95 52.90 52.91 52.78 Moderate FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 11* $197.91 mln# Month-to-date** $1.80 bln Year-to-date** $17.66 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 52.7 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 10 -$43.36 mln Month-to-date $234.91 mln Year-to-date $5.03 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 11 Foreign Banks -7.75 bln Public Sector Banks 12.57 bln Private Sector Banks -3.12 bln Mutual Funds -2.10 bln Others 3.21 bln Primary Dealers -2.80 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Bonds Oct. 12 130 bln INFLOWS 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 12 112410.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 12 50000.00 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Oct 13 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1072.50 (2 States) For detailed table, see: LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 11 * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday accepted all 29 bids for 692.65 billion rupees ($13.1 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not get any bids at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. [ID: n I8E8JO015] * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 140.82 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.70 trillion rupees.