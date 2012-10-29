FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Oct 29
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rates RSS
October 29, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Oct 29

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares edged higher on Monday after global equities
ended last week on a subdued note, with investors torn between
signs of stable growth in the United States and caution over the
global corporate earnings outlook. 
    * The yen got off to a steady start on Monday, having
rallied late last week, as markets cut bearish positions amid
talk that the Bank of Japan might not ease as much as expected
at its looming policy meeting. 
    * Oil slipped on Monday, with Brent falling below $109 per
barrel, as refineries along the U.S. East Coast lowered run
rates ahead of approaching Hurricane Sandy, reducing crude use
in the world's largest oil consumer. 
    * U.S. Treasuries edged up slightly in Asia on Monday,
extending their big gains at the end of last week as
disappointing corporate earnings offset better-than-expected GDP
data. 

      LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 26
    * BSE index 18,625.34 points (-0.71 pct)  
    * NSE index 5,664.30 points (-0.72 pct) 
    * Rupee 53.56/57 per dollar (53.74/75) 
    * 10-year bond yield 8.13 pct (8.14 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.98 pct (6.98 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.60 pct) 
    * Call money 8.10/8.20 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) 
   NOTE: All markets were closed on Oct 26 except stocks.
    
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * The finance ministry, which has been prodding the Reserve
Bank to cut interest rates for months, has tempered its
expectations in the wake of a recent rise in inflation, The
Economic Times reported on Monday, quoting two unnamed finance
ministry officials. link.reuters.com/juk63t
    * Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gave his cabinet an
overdue facelift on Sunday, bringing in younger ministers in a
bid to breathe new life into his aged, scandal-tainted
government ahead of state and federal elections. 
    * A few hundred metres from the high walls and barbed wire
guarding billionaire Naveen Jindal's upcoming steel plant, a
dozen men have gathered at a tea stall. Their plan for this and
every day: disrupt any attempt by Jindal's company to lay a
water pipeline. 
    * For many Indians, Narendra Modi is the man of the moment,
a possible prime minister. Others see the chief minister of
western Gujarat state as a Hindu zealot who did not stop the
massacre of Muslims in religious riots a decade
ago. 
          
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    * India's central bank releases Q2 review of macroeconomic
and monetary developments a day before monetary policy review.
(1130GMT)
    
    MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS
    * India's cabinet has approved the sale of a 10 percent
stake in iron ore miner NMDC, heavy industries minister Praful
Patel told reporters, paving the way for the first of a new wave
of state divestments. (IFR)
    * Sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner State Bank of
India has extended general syndication of a $300 million loan
for Vedanta Resources. Responses were originally due by
mid-October, and a handful of Indian and foreign lenders are
said to have been considering joining. (IFR)
    * Four bidding groups are vying for a mandate to arrange a
four-year term loan for Power Finance Corp after responding to a
request for proposals from the public sector lender. (IFR)
    * PFC had sent out a request for proposals for a $100
million term loan with a $150 million greenshoe option. The
four-year loan would have an average life of three years. (IFR)
    * Syndicate Bank has committed $10 million to the $50
million six-month revolving credit for diamond and jewellery
company Shrenuj and Co. Union Bank of India had
earlier joined with a $15 million commitment. (IFR)
               
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume
    54.10-15    54.20     54.37    54.10      High
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Oct. 26*                -$37.07 mln#
    Month-to-date**           $2.29 bln 
    Year-to-date**           $18.15 bln         
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 25 on
SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 53.675 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *  
                              Debt             
    Oct. 23                $287.5  mln
    Month-to-date          $885.9  mln
    Year-to-date            $5.69  bln                    
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 25 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Oct. 25
    Foreign Banks                        5.88 bln
    Public Sector Banks                -16.83 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 0.24 bln
    Mutual Funds                         5.15 bln 
    Others                              -1.30 bln
    Primary Dealers                      6.85 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS
SDL 07.04%, 2019         Interest   Oct 29            176.00 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 07.11%, 2019         Interest   Oct 29            568.80 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 07.30%, 2019         Interest   Oct 29            196.68 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
SDL 07.65%, 2016         Interest   Oct 29            114.75 
(KERALA) 
SDL 08.49%, 2020         Interest   Oct 29            212.25 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 08.51%, 2020         Interest   Oct 29            212.75 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.52%, 2020         Interest   Oct 29             42.60 
(MIZORAM) 
SDL 08.53%, 2020         Interest   Oct 29            426.50 
(BIHAR) 
SDL 08.55%, 2020         Interest   Oct 29            855.00 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
10.50% 20114              Interest   Oct 29            921.43 
SDL 07.68%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            115.20 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.08%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30             80.80 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 08.10%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            607.50 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.11%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            405.50 
(TAMIL NADU) 
SDL 08.12%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            345.10 
(KERALA) 
SDL 08.14%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30             40.70 
(GOA) 
SDL 08.18%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30             77.21 
(MANIPUR) 
SDL 08.19%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30            103.29 
(JHARKHAND) 
SDL 08.24%, 2019         Interest   Oct 30             50.90 
(MEGHALAYA) 
10.45% 2018              Interest   Oct 30           1941.61 
SDL 07.30%, 2012         Redemption Oct 31           2850.38 
(TAMIL NADU) 
SDL 07.33%, 2012         Redemption Oct 31           2073.30 
(GUJARAT) 
SDL 07.35%, 2012         Redemption Oct 31           1582.60 
(WEST BENGAL) 
For detailed table, see: 

    LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 25
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 43 bids received
for 1.01 trillion rupees at its four-day repo on Thursday,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
said it also accepted the sole bid received for 600 million
rupees at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs
excess liquidity from the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 175.71 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.29 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.