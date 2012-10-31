Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Oct 31

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose and the yen was pressured on Wednesday, as risk appetite recovered slightly after European equities and the euro firmed overnight while U.S. financial markets looked set to resume trading with the passage of a powerful storm. * The yen drifted off a one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday thanks to a general improvement in risk appetite, paring gains made after the Bank of Japan balked at delivering bolder action to kick-start growth. * U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures slid on Tuesday, pulling back from pre-Hurricane Sandy gains as several key East Coast refineries and pipelines restored operations and traders bet on an enormous hit to demand for fuel. * The U.S. bond market will be open on Wednesday, following the recommendations of an industry trade group. LOCAL MARKETS CLOSE ON OCT. 30 * BSE index 18,430.85 points (-1.1 pct) * NSE index 5,597.90 points (-1.19 pct) * Rupee 53.96/97 per dollar (54.08/09) * 10-year bond yield 8.18 pct (8.13 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.05 pct (6.99 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.70 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.0/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday advanced economies must continue fiscal consolidation to reduce debt long-term while emerging economies should loosen up fiscal and monetary policy to salvage their slowing growth. * India's central bank left interest rates on hold on Tuesday but cut the cash reserve ratio for banks, defying pressure from the government to lower rates for the first time since April but also indicating it may ease policy in early 2013. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India will likely release infrastructure data covering eight sectors for September. * The government will release the fiscal deficit data for April-September. (1030GMT) * RBI to hold analyst conference call post policy. (0900GMT) * India to sell 100 billion rupees of treasury bills. * RBI to release money supply data. MAJOR DEALS/EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS * Suzlon Energy Ltd, the world's fifth-largest wind-turbine maker, has formally been referred to the Corporate Debt Restructuring cell, marking the beginning of an end to a nearly three-year struggle of the company to refinance its debts. (IFR) * Welspun Corp has completed an opportunistic reverse tender offer for its 4.5 percent convertible bonds due 2014, taking nearly a third of the bonds out of circulation. (IFR) * Sole bookrunner Axis Bank has closed a 4 billion rupee ($74 million) dual tranche loan for Shree Naman Hotels. The facility is split into a 3.5 billion rupee loan maturing in December 2023 and saw participation from Axis Bank, Bank of India and Central Bank of India. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 54.31-35 54.40 54.36 54.28 Low FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct. 30* -$35.53 mln# Month-to-date** $2.20 bln Year-to-date** $18.06 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 30 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.04 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Oct. 29 $125.23 mln Month-to-date $1.39 bln Year-to-date $6.18 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 30 Foreign Banks -21.74 bln Public Sector Banks 33.95 bln Private Sector Banks 5.31 bln Mutual Funds 4.80 bln Others 3.84 bln Primary Dealers -26.17 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS SDL 07.30%, 2012 Redemption Oct 31 2850.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.33%, 2012 Redemption Oct 31 2073.30 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.35%, 2012 Redemption Oct 31 1582.60 (WEST BENGAL) For detailed table, see: LIQUIDITY, as of Oct. 30 * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 29 bids received for 774.75 billion rupees at its one-day repo on Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It said it did not receive any bid at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI down to 175.22 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.13 trillion rupees. ($1 = 54.0400 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)