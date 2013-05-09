FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 9
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rates RSS
May 9, 2013 / 3:06 AM / in 4 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 9

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Encouraging global data and Wall Street's extended record
run underpinned Asian shares on Thursday, with Japanese stocks
leading the way to within striking distance of fresh five-year
highs. 
    * The euro held near a one-week high against the dollar and
two-month peaks on its Australian counterpart in early Asian
trade on Thursday, having risen broadly after upbeat German
factory activity data bolstered sentiment. 
    * The spread between Brent and U.S. crude oil futures
narrowed sharply in the last half hour of trade on Wednesday
fuelled by expectations for increased capacity to funnel rising
U.S. crude oil production out of benchmark-supply-point Cushing.
 
    * U.S. Treasuries were little changed in Asia on Thursday,
but the benchmark yield stood near its April peak as the market
is pressured by fresh bond offerings this week and a blow from
surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data last week. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 19,990.18 (+0.51 pct)
    * NSE index 6,069.30 (+0.43 pct)
    * Rupee 54.16/17 per dollar (54.135/145)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.69 pct (7.74 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.96 pct (6.95 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.25 pct) 
    * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.25/7.30 pct)
   
    KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
    * The board of governors of the Reserve Bank of India will
meet in Srinagar, the capital of Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir
after the quarterly policy review on May 3. Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao will meet the state governor, chief minister during the
day and address the local bankers around 1300 GMT.
              
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * The rupee bond market, which is dominated by Triple A
rated deals, may soon see an unrated and unlisted deal from
Omkar Realtors and Developers being marketed to institutional
investors. 
    * Promoter Oracle Global Mauritius plans to sell a 5.3
percent stake in India's Oracle Financial Services Software
 at a maximum of $223 million at the current market
capitalisation. 
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 8*                   $180.26 mln#
    Month-to-date**           $1.052 bln
    Year-to-date**            $12.54 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 8 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.2 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 7                      $169.52 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.27 bln
    Year-to-date               $4.92 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 8 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 8 
    Foreign Banks                       22.38 bln
    Public Sector Banks                -37.64 bln
    Private Sector Banks                22.99 bln
    Mutual Funds                         4.8  bln 
    Others                             - 2.16 bln
    Primary Dealers                    -10.37 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
SDL 09.10%, 2022         Interest   May 09            282.92 

SDL 09.13%, 2022         Interest   May 09            867.35 

SDL 09.16%, 2022         Interest   May 09            343.50 

SDL 09.17%, 2021         Interest   May 09            458.50 

SDL 09.18%, 2021         Interest   May 09            114.75 

SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   May 09           1263.63 

SDL 09.20%, 2021         Interest   May 09            384.10 

SDL 09.23%, 2022         Interest   May 09            461.50 

SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   May 09            687.97 

SDL 08.41%, 2020         Interest   May 10             84.10 

SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   May 10            842.00 

SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   May 10            421.50 

SDL 08.44%, 2020         Interest   May 10            189.90 

91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 09         110634.70 
182 days T-Bill          Redemption May 10          50000.00 
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   May 11             80.50 

SDL 08.11%, 2019         Interest   May 11            202.75 

SDL 08.12%, 2019         Interest   May 11            406.00 

SDL 08.25%, 2019         Interest   May 11            536.25 

SDL 08.26%, 2019         Interest   May 11            539.53 

SDL 08.34%, 2017         Interest   May 11            145.95 

SDL 08.64%, 2021         Interest   May 11            172.80 

SDL 08.65%, 2021         Interest   May 11           1167.75 

SDL 06.40%, 2013         Redemption May 11          81454.03 

For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
Bonds sale                 150                  May 10          
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 37 bids worth 1.04
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the
sole bid for 150 million rupees at the reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fell to 188.93 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rose to 3.03 trillion
rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.