Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 13
May 13, 2013 / 3:03 AM / in 4 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 13

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares eased on Monday with sentiment hit by selling
in commodities triggered by a strong dollar, which rose to a
fresh 4-1/2-year peak against the yen on the back of growing
confidence in the U.S. economy. 
    * The yen resumed its slide on Monday against the dollar and
euro after Japan escaped direct criticism of its aggressive
monetary easing programme at the Group of seven meeting over the
weekend, giving investors a green light to continue selling the
currency. 
    * Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Monday as
the dollar stayed firm, with renewed worries of a slowdown in
demand growth from the world's top oil consumer the United
States further weighing on sentiment. 
    * Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday, pushing yields
to the highest in about a month and a half, after the dollar
shot past the key 100-yen mark and spurred selling in
longer-dated government debt. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,082.62 (+0.72 pct)
    * NSE index 6,094.75 (+0.74 pct)
    * Rupee 54.80/81 per dollar (54.25/26)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.59 pct (7.60 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.84 pct (6.90 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.20 pct) 
    * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.25/7.35 pct)
   
    KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
    * India will release monthly trade data for April on Monday
at around 12.30 IST (7000 GMT).
    * India will release CPI inflation data for April  on Monday
around 11.00 IST (5.30GMT). 
       
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Indian real estate company DLF Ltd will raise up
to 18.9 billion rupees ($345.6 million) through a share sale to
institutional investors on May 14. 
    
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * India's Piramal Enterprises is looking to exit
next year its investment in Vodafone Group Plc's local
mobile phone unit, the drugmaker's chairman Ajay Piramal said on
Friday. 
    * IT company Rolta India Ltd has printed a $200
million five-year non-call three 144A/Reg S deal, one of the
first high-yield bonds from an Indian small-cap company to price
in the dollar market. (IFR)
    * Tata Motors priced a S$350 million ($285
million) five-year issue at 4.25 percent, inside the initial
guidance of 4.5 percent area.  (IFR) 
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 10*                   -$32.30 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $1.39 bln
    Year-to-date**             $12.70 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 10 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 9                    $168.41 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.56 bln
    Year-to-date               $4.91 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 10 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 10 
    Foreign Banks                      -16.08 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 55.39 bln
    Private Sector Banks               -43.89 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -0.10 bln 
    Others                              10.66 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -5.97 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
SDL 07.89%, 2016         Interest   May 13            197.25 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 07.91%, 2016         Interest   May 13            197.75 
(MAHARASHTRA) 
SDL 07.93%, 2016         Interest   May 13            518.30 
(2 States) 
SDL 07.95%, 2016         Interest   May 13            350.31 
(5 States) 
SDL 07.96%, 2016         Interest   May 13             51.58 
(JHARKHAND) 
SDL 07.98%, 2016         Interest   May 13             22.60 
(MANIPUR) 
SDL 08.00%, 2016         Interest   May 13            431.42 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.04%, 2016         Interest   May 13             60.19 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
SDL 08.05%, 2016         Interest   May 13              6.04 
(MIZORAM) 
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   May 13             40.50 
(GOA) 
SDL 08.21%, 2018         Interest   May 13             82.10 
(HIMACHAL PRADESH) 
SDL 08.23%, 2018         Interest   May 13            390.93 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.25%, 2018         Interest   May 13            462.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.26%, 2018         Interest   May 13            206.50 
(RAJASTHAN) 
SDL 08.28%, 2020         Interest   May 13           1242.00 
(3 States) 
SDL 08.30%, 2018         Interest   May 13            259.38 
(MADHYA PRADESH) 
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   May 13            210.50 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   May 13             42.15 
(MEGHALAYA) 
SDL 08.54%, 2018         Interest   May 13             85.40 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
11.83% 2014              Interest   May 13           6802.25 
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   May 14            209.75 
(TAMIL NADU) 
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   May 14            378.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   May 14            890.40 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.55%, 2017         Interest   May 14            427.50 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
S08.69%, 2017            Interest   May 14            347.60 
(KERALA) 
8.35% 2022               Interest   May 14          18370.00 
9.15% 2024               Interest   May 14          42090.00 
For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
Tbills                     100                  May 15

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 37 bids worth 1.03
trillion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all
three bids for 1.5 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 213.09 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.93 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
