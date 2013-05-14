Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 14

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares paused from selling on Tuesday while the dollar was underpinned by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales suggesting a steady recovery in the world's largest economy. * The dollar held firm near five-week high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after U.S. retail sales data eased fears of a slowdown in the world's largest economy. * Crude oil prices settled lower on Monday after a choppy day of trading, hit by slowing oil demand in China and data showing the biggest drop for U.S. retail gasoline sales in more than four years. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. retail sales last month, suggesting underlying strength in the world's biggest economy and lending credence to talk over whether the Federal Reserve might begin to tighten policy later this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,691.67 (-2.14 pct) * NSE index 5,980.45 (-2.08 pct) * Rupee 54.73/74 per dollar (54.80/81) * 10-year bond yield 7.58 pct (7.59 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.85 pct (6.84 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.19 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.25/7.35 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data for April around 0630 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's plan to give millions more people cheap food will cost more than its forecast of 1.3 trillion rupees ($23.8 billion) a year and will accelerate inflation, a leading adviser on food issues for the government said in an interview. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on May 17, which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for 70 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. * India's central bank bought net $820 million in March in the spot foreign exchange market, which included purchase of $3.17 billion of the greenback and $2.35 billion of sales, it said on Monday. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Just Dial said on Monday it would raise up to 9.5 billion rupees ($173.72 million) through an initial public offer, which is scheduled to be launched on May 20. * State-owned Power Grid Corp of India has invited bids for its minimum 10 billion rupees (US $182 million) 15-year bond sale. Bids are to be submitted by 15:00 India time on Wednesday (May 15). PGCIL has capped the coupon at 8.35 percent. (IFR) FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 13* $44.62 mln# Month-to-date** $1.50 bln Year-to-date** $12.81 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.70 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 10 $11.96 mln Month-to-date $1.57 bln Year-to-date $4.92 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 13 Foreign Banks -1.26 bln Public Sector Banks 46.31 bln Private Sector Banks -33.57 bln Mutual Funds 2.41 bln Others 5.34 bln Primary Dealers -19.24 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 14 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 14 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 14 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 14 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) S08.69%, 2017 Interest May 14 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 14 18370.00 9.15% 2024 Interest May 14 42090.00 6.07% 2014 Interest May 15 12140.00 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 (4 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 55036.77 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 50000.00 For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Tbills 100 May 15 Bonds 150 May 17 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 30 bids worth 904.20 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both bids for 600 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 150.09 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.79 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)