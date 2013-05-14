FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 14
May 14, 2013 / 3:05 AM / in 4 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 14

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares paused from selling on Tuesday while the
dollar was underpinned by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales
suggesting a steady recovery in the world's largest economy.
 
    * The dollar held firm near five-week high against a basket
of major currencies on Tuesday after U.S. retail sales data
eased fears of a slowdown in the world's largest economy. 
    * Crude oil prices settled lower on Monday after a choppy
day of trading, hit by slowing oil demand in China and data
showing the biggest drop for U.S. retail gasoline sales in more
than four years. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday after data showed an
unexpected rise in U.S. retail sales last month, suggesting
underlying strength in the world's biggest economy and lending
credence to talk over whether the Federal Reserve might begin to
tighten policy later this year. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 19,691.67 (-2.14 pct)
    * NSE index 5,980.45 (-2.08 pct)
    * Rupee 54.73/74 per dollar (54.80/81)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.58 pct (7.59 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.85 pct (6.84 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.19 pct) 
    * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.25/7.35 pct)
   
    KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
    * India will release wholesale prices-based inflation data
for April around 0630 GMT. 
       
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India's plan to give millions more people cheap food will
cost more than its forecast of 1.3 trillion rupees ($23.8
billion) a year and will accelerate inflation, a leading adviser
on food issues for the government said in an interview.
 
    * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds
on May 17, which includes the sale of new 10-year 2023 bonds for
70 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement
on Monday. 
    * India's central bank bought net $820 million in March in
the spot foreign exchange market, which included purchase of
$3.17 billion of the greenback and $2.35 billion of sales, it
said on Monday. 
        
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * India's Just Dial said on Monday it would raise up to 9.5
billion rupees ($173.72 million) through an initial public
offer, which is scheduled to be launched on May 20.
 
    * State-owned Power Grid Corp of India has invited
bids for its minimum 10 billion rupees (US $182 million) 15-year
bond sale. Bids are to be submitted by 15:00 India time on
Wednesday (May 15). PGCIL has capped the coupon at 8.35 percent.
(IFR)
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 13*                    $44.62 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $1.50 bln
    Year-to-date**             $12.81 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 13 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.70 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 10                    $11.96 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.57 bln
    Year-to-date               $4.92 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 13 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 13 
    Foreign Banks                       -1.26 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 46.31 bln
    Private Sector Banks               -33.57 bln
    Mutual Funds                         2.41 bln 
    Others                               5.34 bln
    Primary Dealers                    -19.24 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   May 14            209.75 
(TAMIL NADU) 
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   May 14            378.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   May 14            890.40 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.55%, 2017         Interest   May 14            427.50 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
S08.69%, 2017            Interest   May 14            347.60 
(KERALA) 
8.35% 2022               Interest   May 14          18370.00 
9.15% 2024               Interest   May 14          42090.00 
6.07% 2014               Interest   May 15          12140.00 
SDL 07.74%, 2016         Interest   May 17            845.22 
(6 States) 
SDL 07.80%, 2016         Interest   May 17             35.48 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
SDL 07.82%, 2016         Interest   May 17             61.08 
(4 States) 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 17          55036.77 
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 17          50000.00 
For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
Tbills                     100                  May 15
Bonds                      150                  May 17

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 30 bids worth
904.20 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which
it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted
both bids for 600 million rupees at the reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 150.09 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.79 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

