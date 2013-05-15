FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 15
May 15, 2013 / 3:15 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares were steady on Wednesday, with Tokyo stocks 
surging to a fresh 5-1/2 year high as Japanese exporters rallied
on the yen's sharp slide. 
    * The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on Wednesday
but stayed close to its highest point against the yen in four
and a half years on signs of an improving U.S. economy and
rising Treasury yields. 
    * Brent crude oil prices fell on Tuesday after a global
energy watchdog described world supplies as "comfortable" and
analysts forecast a continued build in the U.S. crude inventory,
while gasoline rose 1 percent on expected inventory draws ahead
of the  summer driving season. 
    * Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday, lifting
benchmark yields to seven week highs as investors instead
directed money into riskier assets such as stocks. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 19,722.29 (+0.16 pct)
    * NSE index 5,995.40 (+0.25 pct)
    * Rupee 54.81/82 per dollar (54.73/74)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.47 pct (7.58 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.72 pct (6.85 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.20 pct) 
    * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.25/7.30 pct)
       
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India's central bank will take note of falling inflation
when discussing potential interest rate cuts, Reserve Bank of
India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday, adding he was
very happy about the falling inflation. 
        
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * India's Export Import Bank of India plans to
raise on Tuesday 2 billion rupees ($36.50 million) via
three-year bonds at 7.87 percent, a source with direct knowledge
of the deal said. 
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 14*                    $76.82 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $1.59 bln
    Year-to-date**             $12.90 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 14 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 13                   -$61.01 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.51 bln
    Year-to-date               $4.86 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 14 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 14 
    Foreign Banks                       15.79 bln
    Public Sector Banks               -102.64 bln
    Private Sector Banks                51.74 bln
    Mutual Funds                        21.10 bln 
    Others                              -2.24 bln
    Primary Dealers                     16.25 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
6.07% 2014               Interest   May 15          12140.00 
SDL 07.74%, 2016         Interest   May 17            845.22 
(6 States) 
SDL 07.80%, 2016         Interest   May 17             35.48 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
SDL 07.82%, 2016         Interest   May 17             61.08 
(4 States) 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 17          55036.77 
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 17          50000.00 
For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
Tbills                     100                  May 15
Bonds                      150                  May 17

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 34 bids worth 1.1
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all
3 bids for 1 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 202.16 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.89 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
