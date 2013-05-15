Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 15

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were steady on Wednesday, with Tokyo stocks surging to a fresh 5-1/2 year high as Japanese exporters rallied on the yen's sharp slide. * The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on Wednesday but stayed close to its highest point against the yen in four and a half years on signs of an improving U.S. economy and rising Treasury yields. * Brent crude oil prices fell on Tuesday after a global energy watchdog described world supplies as "comfortable" and analysts forecast a continued build in the U.S. crude inventory, while gasoline rose 1 percent on expected inventory draws ahead of the summer driving season. * Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday, lifting benchmark yields to seven week highs as investors instead directed money into riskier assets such as stocks. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 19,722.29 (+0.16 pct) * NSE index 5,995.40 (+0.25 pct) * Rupee 54.81/82 per dollar (54.73/74) * 10-year bond yield 7.47 pct (7.58 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.72 pct (6.85 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.20 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank will take note of falling inflation when discussing potential interest rate cuts, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday, adding he was very happy about the falling inflation. MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Export Import Bank of India plans to raise on Tuesday 2 billion rupees ($36.50 million) via three-year bonds at 7.87 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 14* $76.82 mln# Month-to-date** $1.59 bln Year-to-date** $12.90 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 14 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 13 -$61.01 mln Month-to-date $1.51 bln Year-to-date $4.86 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 14 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 14 Foreign Banks 15.79 bln Public Sector Banks -102.64 bln Private Sector Banks 51.74 bln Mutual Funds 21.10 bln Others -2.24 bln Primary Dealers 16.25 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount 6.07% 2014 Interest May 15 12140.00 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 (4 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 55036.77 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 50000.00 For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Tbills 100 May 15 Bonds 150 May 17 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 34 bids worth 1.1 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 3 bids for 1 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 202.16 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.89 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)