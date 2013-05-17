FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 17
May 17, 2013

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Japanese shares slipped and Asian equities were broadly
steady on Friday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official said the
central bank may begin to taper its asset buying this summer,
lending support to the dollar. 
    * The U.S. dollar held firm near a 10-month high against a
basket of major currencies on Friday after a regional Fed chief,
long seen as a policy dove, said the Fed could begin easing up
on stimulus this summer and end it late this year. 
    * Brent June crude oil futures expired slightly higher on
Thursday, buoyed by a weaker dollar even as a bevy of slack U.S.
economic data capped gains in the stock market. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday after data on
housing, jobs, prices and manufacturing raised questions about
the U.S. economy's strength and made it look more likely that
the Federal Reserve would keep monetary policy
accommodative. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,247.33 (+0.17 pct)
    * NSE index 6,169.90 (+0.38 pct)
    * Rupee 54.7750/7850 per dollar (54.78/79)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.39 pct (7.46 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.72 pct (6.75 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.10 pct) 
    * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.25/7.35 pct)
       
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * Essar Oil, India's second-largest private sector refiner,
may offer credit-enhanced bonds overseas as it looks to reduce
its funding costs, according to bankers familiar with the
company's plans. The company, which emerged from a decade-long
corporate debt restructuring in April, is planning to raise at
least US $500 million in the international bond market to
replace part of its 250 billion rupees local debt with cheaper
offshore funding. (IFR)
    * State-owned Power Grid Corp of India has priced its 31.26
billion rupees ($571 million) 15-year bond at 7.93 percent.
(IFR) 
    
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    * Reserve Bank of India to publish the bi-weekly bank
lending and foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. 
    
     USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)   
    * For up-to-date prices, double click       
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume       
    55.04-07     55.14     55.08   54.90      High
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 16*                   $195.31 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $1.98 bln
    Year-to-date**             $13.39 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 16 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.80 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 15                    $41.32 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.63 bln
    Year-to-date               $4.98 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 16 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 16 
    Foreign Banks                       -4.38 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 -4.30 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 1.14 bln
    Mutual Funds                        18.15 bln 
    Others                              -6.06 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -4.55 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
SDL 07.74%, 2016         Interest   May 17            845.22 
(6 States) 
SDL 07.80%, 2016         Interest   May 17             35.48 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
SDL 07.82%, 2016         Interest   May 17             61.08 
(4 States) 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 17          55036.77 
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 17          50000.00
SDL 07.34%, 2015         Interest   May 18            137.63 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   May 18            588.00 
(2 States)
For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
Bonds                      150                  May 17

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 29 bids worth
954.45 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which
it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted
the two bids for 450 million rupees at the reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 138.57 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.95
trillion rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
