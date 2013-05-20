FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 20
May 20, 2013 / 3:00 AM / in 4 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 20

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * The yen pulled up from a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar
on Monday after Japan's economics minister said a further steady
drop in the yen could have negative effects on households, 
pushing the dollar to a low of 102.00. 
    * The yen bounced off a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar
early in Asia on Monday in the wake of reports suggesting the
Japanese government might be happy with the level of the
currency following its extended decline. 
    * Brent crude futures held below $105 per barrel on Monday
supported by positive economic data and strong equity markets,
while a moderate outlook for demand and ample supplies dragged
on prices. 
    * U.S. Treasuries were on the defensive on Monday, with the
benchmark yield near a two-month peak after data late last week
showed U.S. consumer sentiment rising to its highest level in 
nearly six years. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,286.12 (+0.19 pct)
    * NSE index 6,187.30 (+0.28 pct)
    * Rupee 54.88/89 per dollar (54.7750/7850)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.40 pct (7.39 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.76 pct (6.72 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.08 pct) 
    * Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (7.25/7.35 pct)
       
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    * India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram scheduled
to give an address at the Annual Day of Competition Commission
of India (CCI) in New Delhi at 6 p.m. 
    
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * India's Tata Motors Ltd said its subsidiary TML
Holdings Pte Ltd had issued and allotted S$350 million ($280
million) of senior notes due 2018. 
        
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)   
    * For up-to-date prices, double click       
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume       
    55.41-44     55.14     55.43   55.10      High
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 17*                   $158.09 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $2.21 bln
    Year-to-date**             $13.52 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 17 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 54.90 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 16                    -$0.42 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.63 bln
    Year-to-date               $4.98 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 17 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 17 
    Foreign Banks                      -11.15 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 64.87 bln
    Private Sector Banks               -38.15 bln
    Mutual Funds                         8.46 bln 
    Others                               5.37 bln
    Primary Dealers                    -29.40 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
SDL 07.77%, 2015         Interest   May 20           2934.78 
(26 States) 
8.37% FRB 2014           Interest   May 20           2092.50 
10.79% 2015              Interest   May 20           1447.72 
SDL 07.77%, 2018         Interest   May 21            135.98 
(KERALA) 
SDL 07.80%, 2018         Interest   May 21            780.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 07.85%, 2018         Interest   May 21            392.50 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 07.86%, 2018         Interest   May 21            589.50 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.75%, 2016         Interest   May 21            413.98 
(GUJARAT) 
SDL 08.77%, 2016         Interest   May 21            421.00 
(KARNATAKA) 
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   May 21            445.00 
(MAHARASHTRA) 
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   May 21            334.13 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   May 21            446.00 
(RAJASTHAN) 
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   May 21            446.50 
(KERALA) 
SDL 08.94%, 2022         Interest   May 21            308.43 
(3 States) 
SDL 08.97%, 2022         Interest   May 21            560.63 
(BIHAR) 
SDL 08.98%, 2022         Interest   May 21             89.80 
(NAGALAND) 
SDL 09.01%, 2022         Interest   May 21            901.00 
(WEST BENGAL) 
11.50% 2015              Interest   May 21           2047.29
For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
State Loands             Atleast 64.80           May 21
Tbills                       100                 May 22
        
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 33 bids for 563.75
billion rupees at its three-day evening repo auction, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also
accepted all three bids for 800 million rupees at the reverse
repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 192 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 2.98
trillion rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
