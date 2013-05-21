FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 21
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 21, 2013 / 2:55 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 21

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    *  The dollar nursed losses versus a basket of currencies on
Tuesday, having retreated the previous day as traders pared back
expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
would hint at tapering bond buying this week. 
    * The dollar edged up against the yen on Tuesday after
Japan's economy minister clarified earlier remarks about the
yen's weakness that had toppled the greenback from a 4-1/2 year
high in the previous session. 
    * Crude oil prices rose on Monday against a weaker dollar,
but ample oil supplies limited gains, even as equity markets
hovered at record levels. 
    *  U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday in choppy
trading with benchmark yields hovering near two-month highs, as
traders waited for further clues on whether U.S. growth will be
strong enough for the Federal Reserve to taper its bond
purchases. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,223.98 (-0.31 pct)
    * NSE index 6,156.90 (-0.49 pct)
    * Rupee 55.10/11 per dollar (54.88/89)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.34 pct (7.40 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.73 pct (6.76 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.07 pct (7.09 pct) 
    * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.20/7.30 pct)
       
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    * Chinese premier Li Keqiang's India visit.
        
    LATEST NEWS
    * India will take more steps if necessary to curb gold
imports, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday, after
the country's overseas purchases of gold and silver shot up 138
percent in April. 
    * India's new inflation-linked bonds will be sold to foreign
investors as part of an up to $25 billion investment limit for
government debt allotted for demand from overseas, Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) officials said on Monday. 
    * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds
on May 24, which includes the sale of 8.20 percent, 2025 bonds
for 60 billion rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a
statement on Monday. 
    * Foreign investors bid heavily in an auction for quotas to
buy Indian government bonds on Monday, even after Standard &
Poor's reiterated its "negative" outlook for the country, as a
cut in a key debt investment tax has contributed to a rally in
markets. 
 
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * India's Syndicate Bank has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to take it on fixed
income investor meetings. The lender will start its roadshow on
May 23 and will visit accounts in Asia and Europe. (IFR)
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it has cut the
time that exporters have to bring back into the country the
value of goods or software they have exported to nine months
from 12. 
    * Standard Chartered has agreed to buy the Indian
wealth management unit of Morgan Stanley, helping the
British bank expand its private banking business in Asia's
third-largest economy. 
        
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)   
    * For up-to-date prices, double click       
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume       
    55.27-30    55.27     55.40    55.26      High
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 20*                   $136.65 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $2.38 bln
    Year-to-date**             $13.67 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 20 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.105 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 17                   $138.82 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.77 bln
    Year-to-date               $5.12 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 20 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 20 
    Foreign Banks                        1.79 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 -22.5 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 19.4 bln
    Mutual Funds                         1.55 bln 
    Others                             -340.2 mln
    Primary Dealers                     101.2 mln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
SDL 07.77%, 2018         Interest   May 21            135.98 
(KERALA) 
SDL 07.80%, 2018         Interest   May 21            780.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 07.85%, 2018         Interest   May 21            392.50 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 07.86%, 2018         Interest   May 21            589.50 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.75%, 2016         Interest   May 21            413.98 
(GUJARAT) 
SDL 08.77%, 2016         Interest   May 21            421.00 
(KARNATAKA) 
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   May 21            445.00 
(MAHARASHTRA) 
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   May 21            334.13 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   May 21            446.00 
(RAJASTHAN) 
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   May 21            446.50 
(KERALA) 
SDL 08.94%, 2022         Interest   May 21            308.43 
(3 States) 
SDL 08.97%, 2022         Interest   May 21            560.63 
(BIHAR) 
SDL 08.98%, 2022         Interest   May 21             89.80 
(NAGALAND) 
SDL 09.01%, 2022         Interest   May 21            901.00 
(WEST BENGAL) 
11.50% 2015              Interest   May 21           2047.29
SDL 09.12%, 2022         Interest   May 23           1368.00 
(3 States) 
SDL 09.13%, 2022         Interest   May 23            136.95 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 09.15%, 2022         Interest   May 23            457.50 
(KERALA) 
SDL 09.17%, 2022         Interest   May 23            687.75 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   May 23             32.17 
(GOA) 
SDL 09.21%, 2021         Interest   May 23            115.13 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 09.22%, 2021         Interest   May 23            479.44 
(3 States) 
SDL 09.22%, 2022         Interest   May 23            691.50 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 09.23%, 2021         Interest   May 23            638.25 
(2 States) 
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   May 23            693.75 
(2 States) 
SDL 09.28%, 2021         Interest   May 23            464.00 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 09.33%, 2021         Interest   May 23             81.64 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
12.60% 2018              Interest   May 23           7958.08 


For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
State Loands             Atleast 64.80           May 21
Tbills                       100                 May 22
Bonds                        150                 May 24        
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 33 bids for 1.03
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both
bids for 4.25 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 186.55 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 2.94 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.