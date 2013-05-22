FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 22
May 22, 2013 / 2:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 22

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian stocks rose on Wednesday following a positive lead
from Wall Street with Japan's Nikkei reaching a 5-1/2 year high,
while the yen took a defensive stance ahead of the outcome of
Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy meeting. 
    * The dollar edged down against the yen in early Asian trade
on Wednesday, moving away from last week's 4-1/2-year high
against the Japanese currency, after comments from two U.S.
Federal Reserve regional presidents suggested the central bank
will continue its bond-buying scheme. 
    * Crude prices fell on Tuesday, led lower by a sharp drop in
U.S. gasoline futures as traders bet the market would be well
supplied this summer, and as an industry report showed rising
fuel stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer. 
    * U.S. Treasuries ended stronger on Tuesday after buyers
stepped back in, attracted by higher yields, and after two
voting members of the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone
on the economy, reducing expectations that the U.S. central bank
is close to tapering its bond purchases. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,111.61 (-0.56 pct)
    * NSE index 6,114.10 (-0.7 pct)
    * Rupee 55.41/42 per dollar (55.10/11)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.35 pct (7.34 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.74 pct (6.73 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.07 pct) 
    * Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (7.25/7.35 pct)
       
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    * RBI t-bill sale
      
     MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * Essar Energy Plc on Tuesday signed a $1 billion
financial cooperation agreement with China Development Bank and
PetroChina International Co. Ltd., according to a
document seen by Reuters. 
   * Vedanta Resources (Ba1/BB/BB+) has launched its
much-anticipated dual tranche US dollar 144A/Reg S offering. The
benchmark 5.5-year and 10-year deal follows roadshows that
finished via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank,JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard
Chartered. (IFR)
           
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)   
    * For up-to-date prices, double click       
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume       
    55.68-72    55.35     55.80    55.47      High
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 21*                   $122.82 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $2.58 bln
    Year-to-date**             $13.87 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 21 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.285 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 20                    $98.14 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.86 bln
    Year-to-date               $5.21 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 21 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 21 
    Foreign Banks                       -9.47 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 40.27 bln
    Private Sector Banks               -21.02 bln
    Mutual Funds                         3.82 bln 
    Others                             140.08 mln
    Primary Dealers                    -13.75 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
SDL 09.12%, 2022         Interest   May 23           1368.00 
(3 States) 
SDL 09.13%, 2022         Interest   May 23            136.95 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 09.15%, 2022         Interest   May 23            457.50 
(KERALA) 
SDL 09.17%, 2022         Interest   May 23            687.75 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   May 23             32.17 
(GOA) 
SDL 09.21%, 2021         Interest   May 23            115.13 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 09.22%, 2021         Interest   May 23            479.44 
(3 States) 
SDL 09.22%, 2022         Interest   May 23            691.50 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 09.23%, 2021         Interest   May 23            638.25 
(2 States) 
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   May 23            693.75 
(2 States) 
SDL 09.28%, 2021         Interest   May 23            464.00 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 09.33%, 2021         Interest   May 23             81.64 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
12.60% 2018              Interest   May 23           7958.08 
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   May 24            891.44 
(3 States) 
SDL 08.40%, 2020         Interest   May 24            420.00 
(GUJARAT) 
7.94% 2021               Interest   May 24          19453.00 
9.00% 2013               Redemption May 24          18301.40 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 23          62276.60 
182 days T-Bill          Redemption May 23          50000.00 

For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
Tbills                       100                 May 22
Bonds                        150                 May 24        
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 32 bids for 995.85
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all
three bids for 1.1 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 165.17 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.82 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
