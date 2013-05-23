FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 23
May 23, 2013

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 23

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Japanese government bond prices dived and 10-year JGB
futures tumbled a full point, prompting the Tokyo Stock Exchange
to temporarily suspend trade as the dollar hit a near three-year
high versus a basket of currencies on Thursday. 
    * The dollar hovered at a near three-year high against a
basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday, having risen
broadly as Treasury yields jumped on the prospect that the
Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus programme this
year. 
    * Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a rise in U.S. gasoline
inventories prompted selling, then crude extended losses in late
trading after minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting sent
U.S. stock markets down. 
    *  U.S. Treasury yields on the benchmark 10-year note rose
above the key two percent level on Wednesday, the highest level
in two months, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke added to
bond investor fears that the U.S. central bank might slow its
bond purchases later this year if the economy improves further. 
 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,062.24 (-0.25 pct)
    * NSE index 6,094.50 (-0.32 pct)
    * Rupee 55.46/47 per dollar (55.41/42)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.37 pct (7.35 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.74 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.08 pct) 
    * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.20/7.30 pct)
       
     MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * India's Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd is
poised to buy the domestic banking unit of nationalised Austrian
lender Hypo Alpe Adria for 65.5 million euros ($84 million), the
newspaper Die Presse said. 
    * Indian local search service provider Just Dial Ltd's up to
$170 million initial public offer was subscribed 11.6 times on
closing on Wednesday, in what is the biggest IPO in the country
so far this year. 

    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)   
    * For up-to-date prices, double click       
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume       
    56.11-14    55.84     56.16    55.69      High
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 22*                    $97.19 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $3.07 bln
    Year-to-date**             $14.36 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 22 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.5612 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 21                   $438.06 mln
    Month-to-date              $2.30 bln
    Year-to-date               $5.65 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 22 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 22 
    Foreign Banks                       -2.67 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 24.92 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -6.45 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -6.20 bln 
    Others                               1.77 mln
    Primary Dealers                    -11.38 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
SDL 09.12%, 2022         Interest   May 23           1368.00 
(3 States) 
SDL 09.13%, 2022         Interest   May 23            136.95 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 09.15%, 2022         Interest   May 23            457.50 
(KERALA) 
SDL 09.17%, 2022         Interest   May 23            687.75 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   May 23             32.17 
(GOA) 
SDL 09.21%, 2021         Interest   May 23            115.13 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 09.22%, 2021         Interest   May 23            479.44 
(3 States) 
SDL 09.22%, 2022         Interest   May 23            691.50 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 09.23%, 2021         Interest   May 23            638.25 
(2 States) 
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   May 23            693.75 
(2 States) 
SDL 09.28%, 2021         Interest   May 23            464.00 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 09.33%, 2021         Interest   May 23             81.64 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
12.60% 2018              Interest   May 23           7958.08 
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   May 24            891.44 
(3 States) 
SDL 08.40%, 2020         Interest   May 24            420.00 
(GUJARAT) 
7.94% 2021               Interest   May 24          19453.00 
9.00% 2013               Redemption May 24          18301.40 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 23          62276.60 
182 days T-Bill          Redemption May 23          50000.00 

For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
Bonds                        150                 May 24        
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 30 bids for 1.01
trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the
sole bid for 300 million rupees at the reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 146.57 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.16 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

