Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 23

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese government bond prices dived and 10-year JGB futures tumbled a full point, prompting the Tokyo Stock Exchange to temporarily suspend trade as the dollar hit a near three-year high versus a basket of currencies on Thursday. * The dollar hovered at a near three-year high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday, having risen broadly as Treasury yields jumped on the prospect that the Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus programme this year. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a rise in U.S. gasoline inventories prompted selling, then crude extended losses in late trading after minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting sent U.S. stock markets down. * U.S. Treasury yields on the benchmark 10-year note rose above the key two percent level on Wednesday, the highest level in two months, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke added to bond investor fears that the U.S. central bank might slow its bond purchases later this year if the economy improves further. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,062.24 (-0.25 pct) * NSE index 6,094.50 (-0.32 pct) * Rupee 55.46/47 per dollar (55.41/42) * 10-year bond yield 7.37 pct (7.35 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.74 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.08 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.20/7.30 pct) MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS * India's Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd is poised to buy the domestic banking unit of nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria for 65.5 million euros ($84 million), the newspaper Die Presse said. * Indian local search service provider Just Dial Ltd's up to $170 million initial public offer was subscribed 11.6 times on closing on Wednesday, in what is the biggest IPO in the country so far this year. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 56.11-14 55.84 56.16 55.69 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 22* $97.19 mln# Month-to-date** $3.07 bln Year-to-date** $14.36 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 22 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.5612 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt May 21 $438.06 mln Month-to-date $2.30 bln Year-to-date $5.65 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 22 Foreign Banks -2.67 bln Public Sector Banks 24.92 bln Private Sector Banks -6.45 bln Mutual Funds -6.20 bln Others 1.77 mln Primary Dealers -11.38 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS (mln rupees) Instrument Payment Date Amount SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest May 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest May 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest May 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest May 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00 9.00% 2013 Redemption May 24 18301.40 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 23 62276.60 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 23 50000.00  For full table: ISSUANCE SECURITY AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) DATE Bonds 150 May 24 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 30 bids for 1.01 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted the sole bid for 300 million rupees at the reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 146.57 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.16 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)