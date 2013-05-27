FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 27
#Rates RSS
May 27, 2013 / 3:00 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 27

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Japan's Nikkei index slid 3.0 percent in early
trade on Monday, following on from a 3.5 percent slide last week
in breath-taking volatility that no doubt left many investors
shaken. 
    * The dollar dipped against the yen in early Asian trade on
Monday after marking its worst week in a year on Friday, as
volatility in Japanese stocks and bonds pulled it well away from
its highest level in 4-1/2 years. 
    * Brent oil prices crept higher on Friday, as traders exited
short positions ahead of a long holiday weekend in the United
States, but the weekly percentage drop was still the biggest in
more than a month. 
    *  U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Friday as traders
evaluated the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve pulling
back on bond purchases this year and whether the recent selloff
was overdone. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 19,704.33 (0.15 pct)
    * NSE index 5,983.55 (0.28 pct)
    * Rupee 55.63/64 per dollar (55.59/60)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.34 pct (7.38 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.76 pct (6.78 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.11 pct) 
    * Call money 7.30/7.35 pct (7.20/7.30 pct)
    
     OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * The Indian government doesn't think the central bank has
slowed the pace of its bond purchase programme, economic affairs
secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Friday. 
    
     FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Indian Prime Minister Singh travels to Japan, eyes civil
nuclear deal.  
         
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * London-headquartered Vedanta Resources (Ba1/BB/BB+) is
expected to launch into general syndication next week its $1.2
bln five-year term loan A, which forms part of a $2.5 bln
financing. 
    * Reliance Industries is expected to send out invitations to
banks next week for its $2 bln loan. The deal could have a three
and a 5.5-year tranche. 
    * State-owned Oil India has extended the deadline to respond
to its request for proposals for a $250 mln financing to June 7
from May 28. 
    * The $400 mln five-year term loan for Jindal Steel & Power
has been launched to general syndication via mandated lead
arrangers and bookrunners - ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, RBS
and Standard Chartered Bank. 
    * Directory search provider Just Dial's 17.5 mln-share IPO,
the qualified institutional portion of 9.1 mln shares was 10
times subscribed while the retail portion of 1.7 mln shares was
3.5 times subscribed. 
    * Adani Port is expected to launch its $150 mln-$200 mln
offer for sale next week to increase the free-float from 22.5
percent to 25 pct before the June 3 regulatory deadline. 

        
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)   
    * For up-to-date prices, double click       
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume       
    56.14-16    55.85     56.17    55.96      High
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 24*                    $42.96 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $3.42 bln
    Year-to-date**             $14.71 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 24 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.63 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 23                  -$442.65 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.74 bln
    Year-to-date               $5.09 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 24 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 24 
    Foreign Banks                       16.92 bln
    Public Sector Banks                -66.75 bln
    Private Sector Banks                44.23 bln
    Mutual Funds                         4.28 bln 
    Others                              -4.29 mln
    Primary Dealers                      5.62 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
SDL 07.44%, 2019         Interest   May 27            186.00 
(RAJASTHAN) 
SDL 07.45%, 2019         Interest   May 27            372.50 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 07.50%, 2019         Interest   May 27            562.50 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 07.53%, 2019         Interest   May 27            564.75 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 08.03%, 2019         Interest   May 27            128.48 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   May 27           1479.59 
(3 States) 
SDL 08.05%, 2020         Interest   May 27            201.25 
(RAJASTHAN) 
SDL 08.06%, 2019         Interest   May 27            201.50 
(RAJASTHAN) 
SDL 08.07%, 2020         Interest   May 27            766.65 
(3 States) 
SDL 08.09%, 2020         Interest   May 27            488.43 
(GUJARAT) 
SDL 08.10%, 2019         Interest   May 27            980.06 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   May 27            405.00 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 08.66%, 2021         Interest   May 27            433.00 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 08.67%, 2021         Interest   May 27            433.50 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 08.68%, 2021         Interest   May 27            868.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 05.70%, 2014         Interest   May 28           2414.13 
(19 States) 
SDL 08.39%, 2018         Interest   May 28             83.90 
(UTTARAKHAND) 
SDL 08.50%, 2018         Interest   May 28            212.50 
(KERALA) 
SDL 08.51%, 2018         Interest   May 28            425.50 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 08.52%, 2018         Interest   May 28            426.00 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.68%, 2018         Interest   May 28            244.82 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
10.00% 2014              Interest   May 30           1166.63 
10.25% 2021              Interest   May 30          13434.33 
9.81% 2013               Redemption May 30         115395.50 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 30          84327.75 
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 31          50000.00 
    For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
T-Bill                  120                       May 29
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 28 bids for 818.55
billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted the sole
bid for 50 mln at the reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 157.54 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 2.91
trillion rupees. 

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
