FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 28
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rates RSS
May 28, 2013 / 3:00 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Japanese stocks fell while the dollar held steady against
the yen on Tuesday as market players awaited direction from U.S.
and U.K. markets when they resume trade after holidays on
Monday, following last week's turbulence. 
    * The yen gave up a bit of ground early in Asia on Tuesday
but clung to most of its recent gains with wary investors
keeping an eye on the Nikkei as further declines in Tokyo stocks
would likely underpin the Japanese currency. 
    * Brent oil crude futures edged lower on Monday, as last
week's weaker data lingered over a market thinned by public
holidays in the United States and Britain. 
    *  U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Friday as traders
evaluated the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve pulling
back on bond purchases this year and whether the recent selloff
was overdone. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,030.77 (1.66 pct)
    * NSE index 6,083.15 (1.66 pct)
    * Rupee 55.5675/5775 per dollar (55.63/64 )
    * 10-year bond yield 7.34 pct (7.34 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.76 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.09 pct) 
    * Call money 7.30/7.35 pct (7.30/7.35 pct)
              
     FACTORS TO WATCH
    * The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao
speaks at a financial inclusion event in Pune. [0500 GMT]
    * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will inaugurate an annual
conference of Income Tax officials. [0430 GMT]
                
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * Tata Steel has signed a jumbo 228 bln rupees ($4.1 bln)
project finance loan that marks India's largest financing on
record for a greenfield project. 
    * Indian directory search provider Just Dial has priced its
17.5 million-share IPO to give a total deal size of 9.2 bln
rupees ($166 mln). 
    * ING Vysya Bank has mandated Axis Bank, Credit Suisse and
JM Financial to manage its up to 20 bln rupees($360 mln) share
issue to promoters and qualified institutional buyers. 
        
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)   
    * For up-to-date prices, double click       
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume       
    55.94-96    55.95     55.95    55.94      Low
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 27*                    $73.07 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $3.36 bln
    Year-to-date**             $14.67 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 27 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.57 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 24                   -$25.09 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.69 bln
    Year-to-date               $5.05 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 27 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 27 
    Foreign Banks                       14.70 bln
    Public Sector Banks                -13.69 bln
    Private Sector Banks               -13.06 bln
    Mutual Funds                         4.56 bln 
    Others                               0.34 mln
    Primary Dealers                      7.16 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
SDL 05.70%, 2014         Interest   May 28           2414.13 
(19 States) 
SDL 08.39%, 2018         Interest   May 28             83.90 
(UTTARAKHAND) 
SDL 08.50%, 2018         Interest   May 28            212.50 
(KERALA) 
SDL 08.51%, 2018         Interest   May 28            425.50 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 08.52%, 2018         Interest   May 28            426.00 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.68%, 2018         Interest   May 28            244.82 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
10.00% 2014              Interest   May 30           1166.63 
10.25% 2021              Interest   May 30          13434.33 
9.81% 2013               Redemption May 30         115395.50 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 30          84327.75 
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 31          50000.00 
    For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
T-Bill                  120                       May 29
Bonds                   150                       May 31
         
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 29 bids for 924.80
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted the sole
bid for 1.15 bln at the reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 264.55 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.84 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.