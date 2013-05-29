FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 29
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rates RSS
May 29, 2013 / 2:56 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares were steady and the dollar remained firm on
Wednesday as U.S. stocks rallied to record highs overnight on
signs of resilience in the U.S. economy and expectations of 
continued monetary policy support. 
    * The dollar gained broadly in early Asian trade on
Wednesday after robust economic data boosted Treasury yields and
raised expectations that the Fed may make an early exit from its
easing scheme, making the greenback more attractive. 
    * Brent crude gained more than $1 on Tuesday as U.S.
consumer optimism and signs of easier monetary policy from
central banks pushed stock markets higher, while increasing
Middle East tension also supported oil. 
    *  Yields on U.S. Treasuries surged to a 13-month peak on
Tuesday as stocks hit another record high and investors, worried
the Fed could slow its massive bond-buying program, proved
reluctant to buy more U.S. debt in an auction of two-year
notes. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,160.82 (+0.65 pct)
    * NSE index 6,111.25 (+0.46 pct)
    * Rupee 55.9550/9650 per dollar (55.5675/5775)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.36 pct (7.34 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.83 pct (6.77 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.12 pct (7.08 pct) 
    * Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (7.30/7.35 pct)
            
     FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Money Supply data is scheduled to be released by the
central bank at 1230 GMT
                        
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications aims to sign its
67.50 bln rupees ($1.2 bln) seven-year loan in June. This will
be the first long-term rupee debt of the company which has
largely been borrowing abroad. 
    * Reliance Infrastructure is planning a foreign currency
convertible bond, sources aware of the development told IFR. The
company is in talks with a few banks for the mandate but the
deal might materialise only if price discussions meet the
expectations of the company, sources added. 
    * The Indian government plans to sell an 11.36 pct stake in
power developer NHPC and has invited proposals from banks to
manage the offer. 
    * Ten banks are handling Adani Port's $150 mln-$200 mln
offer for sale scheduled for this week. 
    * The $250 mln four-year term loan for Power Finance Corp
has been allocated. 

        USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)   
    * For up-to-date prices, double click       
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume       
    56.46-48    56.25     56.40    56.21      High
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 28*                   $127.08 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $3.43 bln
    Year-to-date**             $14.74 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 28 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 55.96 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 27                  -$106.56 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.59 bln
    Year-to-date               $4.94 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 28 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 28 
    Foreign Banks                      -26.24 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 45.51 bln
    Private Sector Banks               -30.47 bln
    Mutual Funds                         0.30 bln 
    Others                               2.20 mln
    Primary Dealers                      8.70 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
10.00% 2014              Interest   May 30           1166.63 
10.25% 2021              Interest   May 30          13434.33 
9.81% 2013               Redemption May 30         115395.50 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 30          84327.75 
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 31          50000.00 
    For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
T-Bill                  120                       May 29
Bonds                   150                       May 31
         
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 27 bids for 950.75
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted the sole
bid for 250 mln at the reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 214.55 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.88 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.