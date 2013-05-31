FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 31
May 31, 2013 / 3:16 AM / in 4 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 31

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares recovered on Friday as global markets
recovered overnight after lacklustre U.S. data eased concerns
about an early end to the Federal Reserve's strong stimulus
programme, which has sharpened investor appetite for risk.
 
    * The dollar hovered near a three-week low against the euro
on Friday after unexpectedly weak U.S. economic data dampened
expectations the Fed will cut its monetary stimulus soon. 
    *  Crude oil futures ended mixed on Thursday, with Brent
falling on a weak global economic outlook and U.S. crude lifted
by optimism about the Fed's stimulus programme. 
    * U.S. Treasuries traded nearly unchanged on Thursday as
investors waited for clues about future moves by the Fed. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,215.40 (0.34 pct)
    * NSE index 6,124.05 (0.32 pct)
    * Rupee 56.38/39 per dollar (56.17/18)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.44 pct (7.39 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.90 pct (6.87 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.17 pct (7.13 pct) 
    * Call money 6.70/6.80 pct (7.25/7.30 pct)
            
     FACTORS TO WATCH
    * India will release the GDP data for the quarter through
March at 0530 GMT.
    * India is likely to release the fiscal deficit data for
April-March at 0730 GMT.
    * Foreign reserves, bank lending data to be released by RBI
1230 GMT.
                         
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * Essel Group has borrowed 4.1 bln rupees ($72.9 mln)
three-tranche facility to fund its capex and meet working
capital requirements. 
    * Hetero Wind Power raised a 2.89 bln rupees-equivalent dual
tranche 14-year loan via ICICI Bank. 
    * Gujarat State Petroleum Corp and Adani Group are jointly
developing the Mundra LNG terminal and are preparing to raise
debt facility for its construction 
          
      USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)   
    * For up-to-date prices, double click       
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume       
    56.92-94    56.57     57.08    56.50      High
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 30*                   $139.5 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $3.76 bln
    Year-to-date**             $15.09 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 30 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.4 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 29                    -$207.41 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.37 bln
    Year-to-date               $4.73 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 30 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 30 
    Foreign Banks                      -14.20 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 24.09 bln
    Private Sector Banks               -10.22 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -2.20 bln 
    Others                               7.66 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -5.12 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
   
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS                         (mln rupees) 
Instrument               Payment    Date              Amount  
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 31          50000.00 
    For full table: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
Bonds                   150                       May 31
Inflation indexed        10                       June 4
Federal debt              
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 28 bids for 972.80
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It accepted all six
bids for 12.10 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo
auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.Ÿ 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 207.52 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.92 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
