June 3, 2013 / 2:56 AM / in 4 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 3

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares began the new month with a cautious tone on
Monday as uncertainty over how much longer the current U.S.
stimulus would continue prompted investors to book profits from
recent highs and pulled global equities lower. 
    * Most major currencies got off to a subdued start on
Monday, but the Australian dollar rose after data over the
weekend showed factory activity in China was better than
expected, offering hope the world's second-largest economy may
be stabilising. 
    * Oil prices fell sharply on both sides of the Atlantic late
on Friday, pulled down by declines in major U.S. equity indices,
large supplies, a weak demand outlook, and by technical selling
that developed when support levels were pierced. 
    * U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Friday, capping the
worst month for the market in nearly 2-1/2 years, as
stronger-than-expected business activity data fanned worries the
Federal Reserve might slow its bond purchases later this year.
 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 19,760.30 (-2.25 pct)
    * NSE index 5,985.95 (-2.26 pct)
    * Rupee 56.4950/5050 per dollar (56.38/39)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.44 pct (7.44 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.94 pct (6.90 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.17 pct) 
    * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (6.70/6.80 pct)
            
     FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Manufacturing PMI for May to be released at 0500 GMT.
                         
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India's economy began a feeble recovery in the first
quarter of 2013, but weak private consumption, capital
investment and slowing public spending offered little hope for a
fast rebound in coming quarters. 
    
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is in
talks to buy Sweden's Meda AB for between $5 billion
and $6 billion to boost its generics business in developed
markets, two sources with direct knowledge of the process said.
 
    * India's Power Finance Corp Ltd plans to raise at
least 1.5 billion rupees ($26.67 million) through an issue of
10-year subordinated tier II bonds, a termsheet showed.
 
      
      USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)   
    * For up-to-date prices, double click       
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume       
    57.02-04    57.15     57.10    56.94      High
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    May 31*                   -$89.21 mln#
    Month-to-date**             $4.04 bln
    Year-to-date**             $15.35 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 31 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.5 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 30                    -$240.83 mln
    Month-to-date              $1.13 bln
    Year-to-date               $4.49 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on May 31 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                 May 31 
    Foreign Banks                      -31.46 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 44.93 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 6.92 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -6.95 bln 
    Others                              10.62 bln
    Primary Dealers                    -24.06 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
      
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
Inflation indexed        10                       June 4
Tbills                   120                      June 5
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 19 bids for 256.60
billion rupees at its evening three-day repo auction, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also
accepted all 10 bids for 33.35 10 billion rupees at its reverse
repo auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.Ÿ 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 170.24 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.82 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

