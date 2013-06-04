FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 4
June 4, 2013

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 4

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares recovered from their lowest in about six
months on Tuesday as weak new U.S. manufacturing data eased
worries about the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, although
investors were cautious before a more important jobs report
later in the week. 
    * The U.S. dollar wallowed at one-month lows against a
basket of major currencies on Tuesday, suffering a vicious
setback after disappointing data curbed speculation the Federal
Reserve would scale back its stimulus anytime soon. 
    * Crude oil futures rose on both sides of the Atlantic on
Monday, reversing the previous session's losses, on the back of
weak U.S. economic data that sent the dollar plunging and lifted
oil prices. 
    * Prices for U.S. Treasuries were mixed in choppy trade on
Monday, with benchmark 10-year notes flat, as investors weighed
surprisingly weak U.S. manufacturing data for May against
caution ahead of jobs data on Friday. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 19,610.48 (-0.76 pct)
    * NSE index 5,939.30 (-0.78 pct)
    * Rupee 56.76/77 per dollar (56.4950/5050)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.24 pct (7.24 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.96 pct (6.94 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.18 pct) 
    * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.00/7.10 pct)
            
     FACTORS TO WATCH
    * India will sell 10 billion rupees ($180 million) in
inflation-linked bonds to domestic and foreign institutional
investors - the first such issuance since a failed experiment in
1997.
                         
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it would buy up
to 70 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of bonds on June 7 through
its open market operation. 
    * The Reserve Bank of India does not target any particular
exchange rate, local news channels reported Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao as saying on Monday, citing the Press Trust of India.
 
    * India imported around 162 tonnes of gold during May, a
finance ministry spokesman said on Monday, much more than the
industry expected but well below an estimate of 262 tonnes
earlier in the day from the finance minister. 
            
      USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)   
    * For up-to-date prices, double click       
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume       
    56.77-79    57.04     57.15    56.74      High
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    June 3*                    $15.26 mln#
    Month-to-date**           -$87.97 mln
    Year-to-date**             $15.27 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 3 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.8 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    May 31                  -$317.37 mln
    Month-to-date           -$317.37 mln
    Year-to-date               $4.17 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 3 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                June 3 
    Foreign Banks                      -16.02 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 22.85 bln
    Private Sector Banks               -21.35 bln
    Mutual Funds                        11.50 bln 
    Others                               8.40 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -5.37 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
      
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount 
                                               (mln rupees)
SDL 08.45%, 2017         Interest   Jun 03             90.84 
(RAJASTHAN) 
SDL 08.47%, 2017         Interest   Jun 03            254.10 
(TAMIL NADU) 
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   Jun 03            212.00 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 08.50%, 2017         Interest   Jun 03           1656.38 
(3 States) 
5.59% 2016               Interest   Jun 04           1677.00 
6.13% 2028               Interest   Jun 04           3371.50 
SDL 08.84%, 2017         Interest   Jun 05            442.00 
(KARNATAKA) 
SDL 08.88%, 2022         Interest   Jun 05            244.20 
(HARYANA) 
SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Jun 05            511.18 
(TAMIL NADU) 
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Jun 05             44.50 
(TRIPURA) 
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Jun 05            334.13 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Jun 05             66.98 
(UTTARAKHAND) 
8.97% 2030               Interest   Jun 05          36328.50 
For the full table on inflows see: 
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
Inflation indexed        10                       June 4
Tbills                   120                      June 5
Bonds                    140                      June 7
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 28 bids for 725.25
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It did not get any
bids at its reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs
excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 263.98 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.87 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
