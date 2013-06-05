FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 5
June 5, 2013 / 3:05 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - June 5

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares slipped to their lowest this year on
Wednesday as uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve
would begin scaling down its massive stimulus programme fanned
worries about funds flowing out of the region. 
    * Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on
Wednesday as the dollar continued a gradual recovery from an
early-week selloff, although investors were wary of any
disappointment in a trio of U.S. job reports. 
    * Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday,
shaking off early losses as rumours spread that South Korea
would create new incentives for refiners to import crude that
could bolster demand. 
    * Prices for benchmark U.S. Treasuries edged lower on
Tuesday as investors waited for a key jobs report on Friday,
which could shed light on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could
slow or even stop its massive monetary easing program in coming
months. 
           
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 19,545.78 (-0.33 pct)
    * NSE index 5,919.45 (-0.33 pct)
    * Rupee 56.44/45 per dollar (56.76/77)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.19 pct (7.24 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.88 pct (6.96 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.19 pct) 
    * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.25/7.35 pct)
            
     FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao will give
the inaugural speech at a conference on banking and finance
which will be attended by top bankers. Deputy Governor K.C.
Chakrabarty will also give a speech. Finance secretary Rajiv
Takru is scheduled to speak in the valedictory session. 
    * Services PMI for May due to be released at 0500 GMT. 
                         
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Global market tides have swept India's rupee close to an
all-time low, raising current account financing and inflation
risks, but for now policymakers are more likely to use
small-scale intervention and administrative measures to defend
the currency. 
    * India's central bank took tougher measures to curb gold
imports on Tuesday after buying soared in May and threatened to
widen a current account deficit which is already at a record.
 
    * India's first sale of inflation-linked bonds in over a
decade was fully sold on Tuesday after attracting good demand,
marking a promising start to the government's attempt to wean
millions of Indians off gold as a hedge against rising prices.
 
    
    MAJOR DEALS/ACQUISITIONS
    * Reliance Ports and Terminals plans to sell 40 billion
rupees of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 8.45 percent. ICICI Bank,
Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank will be the arrangers of the
sale. (IFR)
            
      USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)   
    * For up-to-date prices, double click       
      Close      Open      High     Low      Volume       
    56.83-84    57.00     56.89    56.76      High
                   
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    June 4*                    $15.00 mln#
    Month-to-date**           -$14.60 mln
    Year-to-date**             $15.34 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 4 on SEBI
website. 
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 56.5 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    June 3                  -$363.21 mln
    Month-to-date           -$680.58 mln
    Year-to-date               $3.80 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on June 4 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                June 4 
    Foreign Banks                       16.00 bln
    Public Sector Banks                -46.90 bln
    Private Sector Banks                48.62 bln
    Mutual Funds                       -22.18 bln 
    Others                              -5.38 bln
    Primary Dealers                      9.84 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
      
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount 
                                               (mln rupees)
SDL 08.84%, 2017         Interest   Jun 05            442.00 
(KARNATAKA) 
SDL 08.88%, 2022         Interest   Jun 05            244.20 
(HARYANA) 
SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Jun 05            511.18 
(TAMIL NADU) 
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Jun 05             44.50 
(TRIPURA) 
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Jun 05            334.13 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Jun 05             66.98 
(UTTARAKHAND) 
8.97% 2030               Interest   Jun 05          36328.50 
For the full table on inflows see: 
    
    ISSUANCE
SECURITY             AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)       DATE
Tbills                   120                      June 5
Bonds                    140                      June 7
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India accepted all 28 bids for 664.10
billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted both
bids received for 350 million rupees at its reverse repo
auction, through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the
banking system.Ÿ 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 171.38 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)

