Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Oct 31
October 31, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Oct 31

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian markets suffered a glancing blow on Thursday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy outlook was deemed less
dovish than some had wagered on, lifting both bond yields and
the dollar. 
    * The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a basket
of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having extended
gains after the Federal Reserve kept its massive bond-buying
stimulus in place in a widely expected decision. 
    * U.S. oil futures extended their move lower for a second
consecutive day on Wednesday after government data showed large
inventory builds, further widening the domestic oil's discount
to international benchmark Brent. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices traded down on Wednesday as Federal
Reserve policymakers said downside risks to the economy had
lessened, a more hawkish observation than markets had expected. 
 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 21,033.97 (0.5 pct)
    * NSE index 6,251.70 (0.5 pct)
    * Rupee 61.2350/2450 per dlr (61.31/32 per dlr)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.57 pct (8.54 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.17 pct (8.20 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.38 pct) 
    * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.45/8.50 pct)
     
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Tech services giant Infosys Ltd agreed on
Wednesday to pay $34 million to end a U.S. investigation related
to the widespread practice by Indian firms of flying workers to
client sites in the United States on temporary visas.
 
 
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Federal budget deficit data for April-September (1030 GMT)
    * Infrastructure output data for September (0630 GMT) 

               
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * Tata Communications is planning a return to the Singapore
bond market. The company is due to hire arrangers for a
potential S$300m issue shortly, bankers aware of the situation
told IFR. 
    * Tata Motors has verbally mandated five banks for a $500
mln dual-tranche borrowing that will fund an internal
reorganisation, sources said. 

     
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
    * For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     61.76-79   61.87     61.86    61.58     High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Oct. 30*                 $166.03 mln#
    Month-to-date**            $2.39 bln
    Year-to-date**            $16.03 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 30 on
SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.24 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                 Debt             
    Oct. 29                    -$148.66 mln
    Month-to-date                -$2.16 bln
    Year-to-date                 -$7.83 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 30 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                  Oct. 30  
    Foreign Banks                          7.76 bln
    Public Sector Banks                    8.22 bln
    Private Sector Banks                   0.37 bln
    Mutual Funds                         -11.99 bln 
    Others                                 1.95 bln
    Primary Dealers                       -6.32 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount       
                                                                
 (mln rupees) 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Oct 31          97813.50 
For the full table see: 
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The RBI accepted all 63 bids for 407.25 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It accepted both bids for 300 million
rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI fell to 423.27 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI down to 3.13 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
